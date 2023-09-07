Moray Formation flypast of Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth this evening Three jets are expected to take to the sky for the display. By David Mackay September 7 2023, 4.35pm Share Formation flypast of Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth this evening Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6130708/raf-lossiemouth-typhoons-flypast/ Copy Link 0 comment Two jets will be quickly followed by a third jet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Three Typhoons will take to the sky in a formation flypast at RAF Lossiemouth this evening. The Moray base has announced that the jets will be flying in close proximity at about 7.25pm. Initially two Typhoons will fly from west to east, closely followed by a single Typhoon from north to south. RAF Lossiemouth has warned there will be more noise than from the base’s routine operations during the event. It has also stressed on social media that the flypast could be cancelled or changed at short notice. It is understood the flypast is to coincide with an event happening on the Moray base.
