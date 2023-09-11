Revealed: New Aberdeen Market will have Fierce bar and 10 vendors at food hall

Aberdeen’s revamped market will have a choice of 10 food vendors and a bar run by local brewer Fierce.

Those are just some of the tantalising details McGinty’s Group have lifted the lid on in a new dossier.

The hospitality firm hopes to turn the multi-million-pound site into a haven for local traders and visitors, drawing inspiration from markets across the UK and beyond.

After being confirmed as the preferred operator last month, they have now unveiled just how they aim to run the modern development.

Indoor market and coffee shop with balcony overlooking The Green

The new report outlines McGinty’s “ultimate aim to bring new offering to the city”.

Councillors were presented with the papers on Monday. during a packed meeting.

As part of McGinty’s proposal, the upper level of the former BHS store will be turned into an indoor market for independent traders.

This space will be designed to accommodate small retailers offering a wide range of goods such as artworks, jewellery, bakes, artisan food and more.

Meanwhile, visitors will be able to get cold and hot refreshments from a new coffee shop, which will come with outdoors seating in a balcony overlooking The Green.

There will also be opportunities for local charities and community organisations to take up space there.

This floor will operate all year round, with entrances from Union Street and Market Street.

Fierce coming to Aberdeen Market…

The ground floor will be converted into a haven for all foodies, with 10 vendors providing a diverse menu for all tastes.

A feature bar, run in collaboration with local brewery Fierce Beer, will also offer a range of local craft beer, wines and spirits.

Visitors to the market will be able to enjoy their meals in a large seating area, which will also feature a small stage – acting as a “local cultural scene”.

This could be used for events held by schools, art organisations, amateur drama and dance studios.

Bosses say this would work as a “springboard” for up and coming acts across the cultural spectrum –from comedy and community events, to live music and DJs.

Plans for outdoors ‘pop up market’

The food market will be complemented with an additional events area on The Green.

This area will have the ability to host a wide selection of seasonal “pop up” markets.

To ensure they do it just right, McGinty’s have sought advice from head honcho Carol Fowler who has been lead organiser of The Taste of Grampian festival for 20 years.

A large digital screen will be installed near the main market building to provide an area where people can watch major news, cultural and sporting events.