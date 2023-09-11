Revealed: New Aberdeen Market will have Fierce bar and 10 vendors at food hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: New Aberdeen Market will have Fierce bar and 10 vendors at food hall

Operator McGinty's has teased what residents can expect from the multi-million-pound site as plans gather pace.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen Market design
The new Aberdeen Market was discussed in major meeting, updating city officials on the city centre and beach masterplans. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen’s revamped market will have a choice of 10 food vendors and a bar run by local brewer Fierce.

Those are just some of the tantalising details McGinty’s Group have lifted the lid on in a new dossier.

The hospitality firm hopes to turn the multi-million-pound site into a haven for local traders and visitors, drawing inspiration from markets across the UK and beyond.

After being confirmed as the preferred operator last month, they have now unveiled just how they aim to run the modern development.

Image: Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro.

Indoor market and coffee shop with balcony overlooking The Green

The new report outlines McGinty’s “ultimate aim to bring new offering to the city”.

Councillors were presented with the papers on Monday. during a packed meeting. 

As part of McGinty’s proposal, the upper level of the former BHS store will be turned into an indoor market for independent traders.

McGinty’s was unveiled as the preferred operator this summer. 

This space will be designed to accommodate small retailers offering a wide range of goods such as artworks, jewellery, bakes, artisan food and more.

Meanwhile, visitors will be able to get cold and hot refreshments from a new coffee shop, which will come with outdoors seating in a balcony overlooking The Green.

There will also be opportunities for local charities and community organisations to take up space there.

This floor will operate all year round, with entrances from Union Street and Market Street.

Image: Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro.

Fierce coming to Aberdeen Market…

The ground floor will be converted into a haven for all foodies, with 10 vendors providing a diverse menu for all tastes.

A feature bar, run in collaboration with local brewery Fierce Beer, will also offer a range of local craft beer, wines and spirits.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Visitors to the market will be able to enjoy their meals in a large seating area, which will also feature a small stage – acting as a “local cultural scene”.

This could be used for events held by schools, art organisations, amateur drama and dance studios.

Bosses say this would work as a “springboard” for up and coming acts across the cultural spectrum –from comedy and community events, to live music and DJs.

Plans for outdoors ‘pop up market’

The food market will be complemented with an additional events area on The Green.

This area will have the ability to host a wide selection of seasonal “pop up” markets.

Image: Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro.

To ensure they do it just right, McGinty’s have sought advice from head honcho Carol Fowler who has been lead organiser of The Taste of Grampian festival for 20 years.

A large digital screen will be installed near the main market building to provide an area where people can watch major news, cultural and sporting events.

  • You can read more about the beach masterplan as councillors voted through the first phase of the project here.
  • And here, for the latest on proposals to built a new Dons stadium at the beachfront.
The future of Aberdeen

Conversation