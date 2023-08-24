Revealed: New Budz Bar plan could feature Tarragon restaurant, ‘floor is lava’ games room and ultra-modern crazy golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: New Budz Bar plan could feature Tarragon restaurant, ‘floor is lava’ games room and ultra-modern crazy golf

The owner has revealed that the major project would cover more than three floors of the Aberdeen building.

By Ben Hendry
The former Budz Bar could become a modern entertainment mecca - featuring crazy golf and various other attractions.
The former Budz Bar could become a modern entertainment mecca - featuring crazy golf and various other attractions. Image: Tinto Architecture

Developers have revealed more about their ambitious plans to turn Aberdeen’s former Budz Bar into a £2 million city centre destination.

The Union Street venue has been abandoned since 2007, making it the longest-running empty unit there.

Yesterday, we revealed the plans to transform the derelict building.

And now, the team behind it have revealed a string of new details about what will be known as the Glitch entertainment complex, if approved.

The former Budz Bar could be brought back to life as a new Aberdeen destination.
The former Budz Bar could be brought back to life as a new Aberdeen destination. Image: Tinto Architecture

What would the new Glitch venue in Aberdeen offer?

The space covers 17,000sq ft and three-and-a-half storeys. Ultimately, each part of the building could form part of the multi-use attraction.

The basement would be a separate entity, known as Four One Nine, which would be a “high end cocktail bar”.

The cocktail bar would have plenty of fun, with a slide between floors… Image: Tinto Architecture
The former Budz Bar could become a modern entertainment mecca - featuring crazy golf and various other attractions.
And it would take you to another bar! Image: Tinto Architecture

Aimed at the 30-plus age range, it will feature live music and a selection of “extravagant cocktails”.

The successful Tarragon restaurant, which has proven a sensation since opening in Rosemount last year, could also be integrated into the bar in the future.

Chef Graham Mitchell at Tarragon.
Chef Graham Mitchell at Tarragon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The cocktail bar would have its own entrance off Justice Mill Lane.

Upstairs, there would be a “high-tech golfing entertainment experience” inspired by the successful Puttshack firm which operates venues across London and America.

The Glitch Golf complex would be “a crazy golf venue with a difference”.

Developers say it would have four nine-hole golf courses each with a different theme, where golfers will also play interactive games such as roulette and Check 4 by golfing.

There would be a pizzeria too. Image: Tinto Architecture
Who wouldn’t fancy a slice after a game of cyber-infused crazy golf? Image: Tinto Architecture

As if that wasn’t enough, Project Pizza would open a purpose-built restaurant complete with wood-burning pizza ovens in the building too.

The independent firm has already proven a hit at Aberdeen Beach.

New Aberdeen Beach food trucks will add to a thriving seafront scene.
Project Pizza can currently be found among the many Aberdeen Beach food trucks adding to a thriving seafront scene. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There would be space for even more in the future.

Developers are now considering the idea of a family-themed “the floor is lava” game or some high-end golf simulators in there as well.

How much could all this cost?

Yesterday, building papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council estimated the cost of the renovation as about £500,000.

Alpha Bravo Investments, jointly owned by Luxous and Brufab, has now revealed the price-tag could actually soar to as much as £2 million.

Even the toilets would have their own distinctive style Image: Tinto Architecture

Allan Smith is the managing director of Luxous, a local design and fabrication company responsible for the big “Aberdeen” letters.

But he’s confident about his plans to branch out…

Budz Bar crazy golf plans offer ‘new experience for the city’

He said: “This offers a completely new entertainment experience for the city.

“It will cater for all ages from families with children to people looking for something different to do on a day or night out.

“We are specialists in design and manufacturing, mostly building hospitality businesses in the city, so we have worked closely with the industry for many years.”

Mr Smith made the giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘It has been empty for far too long’

Bruce Porter, managing director of Brufab Fabrication and Waterjetting, described the importance of the former Budz Bar and sports shop site on Union Street.

He said: “This is such a landmark venue, sitting right in the heart of the city.

“It has been empty for far too long and we see this as a great opportunity for helping bring Union Street back to life.

The former Budz Bar could be brought back to life as a new Aberdeen destination.
The former Budz Bar could be brought back to life as a new Aberdeen destination featuring crazy golf. Image: Tinto Architecture

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Could Budz Bar crazy golf plans inspire other efforts on Union Street?

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, hailed the plans.

He said: “This is exactly the type of project we need to help bring life and vibrancy back into the city centre.

“Union Street is blessed with some fantastic buildings which have lain idle and unloved for far too long.”

Here is how the rear of the building would look along Justice Mill Lane. Image: Tinto Architecture

Mr Watson added: “We hope that proposals such as this will act as a catalyst which will encourage more business ventures

“The Glitch proposal will not only rejuvenate a vacant property, but it will also bring a completely new leisure experience to the city for both residents and visitors.”

If approved by the council, developers pledge to begin the work “almost immediately”.

You can see the plans here.

Conversation