Revealed: New Budz Bar plan could feature Tarragon restaurant, ‘floor is lava’ games room and ultra-modern crazy golf

Developers have revealed more about their ambitious plans to turn Aberdeen’s former Budz Bar into a £2 million city centre destination.

The Union Street venue has been abandoned since 2007, making it the longest-running empty unit there.

Yesterday, we revealed the plans to transform the derelict building.

And now, the team behind it have revealed a string of new details about what will be known as the Glitch entertainment complex, if approved.

What would the new Glitch venue in Aberdeen offer?

The space covers 17,000sq ft and three-and-a-half storeys. Ultimately, each part of the building could form part of the multi-use attraction.

The basement would be a separate entity, known as Four One Nine, which would be a “high end cocktail bar”.

Aimed at the 30-plus age range, it will feature live music and a selection of “extravagant cocktails”.

The successful Tarragon restaurant, which has proven a sensation since opening in Rosemount last year, could also be integrated into the bar in the future.

The cocktail bar would have its own entrance off Justice Mill Lane.

Upstairs, there would be a “high-tech golfing entertainment experience” inspired by the successful Puttshack firm which operates venues across London and America.

The Glitch Golf complex would be “a crazy golf venue with a difference”.

Developers say it would have four nine-hole golf courses each with a different theme, where golfers will also play interactive games such as roulette and Check 4 by golfing.

As if that wasn’t enough, Project Pizza would open a purpose-built restaurant complete with wood-burning pizza ovens in the building too.

The independent firm has already proven a hit at Aberdeen Beach.

There would be space for even more in the future.

Developers are now considering the idea of a family-themed “the floor is lava” game or some high-end golf simulators in there as well.

How much could all this cost?

Yesterday, building papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council estimated the cost of the renovation as about £500,000.

Alpha Bravo Investments, jointly owned by Luxous and Brufab, has now revealed the price-tag could actually soar to as much as £2 million.

Allan Smith is the managing director of Luxous, a local design and fabrication company responsible for the big “Aberdeen” letters.

But he’s confident about his plans to branch out…

Budz Bar crazy golf plans offer ‘new experience for the city’

He said: “This offers a completely new entertainment experience for the city.

“It will cater for all ages from families with children to people looking for something different to do on a day or night out.

“We are specialists in design and manufacturing, mostly building hospitality businesses in the city, so we have worked closely with the industry for many years.”

‘It has been empty for far too long’

Bruce Porter, managing director of Brufab Fabrication and Waterjetting, described the importance of the former Budz Bar and sports shop site on Union Street.

He said: “This is such a landmark venue, sitting right in the heart of the city.

“It has been empty for far too long and we see this as a great opportunity for helping bring Union Street back to life.

Could Budz Bar crazy golf plans inspire other efforts on Union Street?

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, hailed the plans.

He said: “This is exactly the type of project we need to help bring life and vibrancy back into the city centre.

“Union Street is blessed with some fantastic buildings which have lain idle and unloved for far too long.”

Mr Watson added: “We hope that proposals such as this will act as a catalyst which will encourage more business ventures

“The Glitch proposal will not only rejuvenate a vacant property, but it will also bring a completely new leisure experience to the city for both residents and visitors.”

If approved by the council, developers pledge to begin the work “almost immediately”.

