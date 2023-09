A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle near Bucksburn roundabout this evening.

The incident occurred just after 5pm on Wednesday, when a car and a female cyclist collided on Bankhead Avenue, just along from Bucksburn roundabout.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Due to the incident, there were traffic queues in the area for a few hours.