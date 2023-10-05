Aberdeen children’s football group closes amid charity watchdog probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen children’s football group closes amid charity watchdog probe

Investigators have launched a probe into ZesT Football Club.

By Ben Hendry & Ellie Milne
Zander Thornton
Zander Thornton launched Zest Football Club in 2021.

Watchdogs have clamped down on a children’s football group – stopping leaders from taking money for lessons.

The Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) has lifted the lid on a probe into ZesT Football Club, which stages training in Aberdeen and Westhill.

The outfit was formed by lifelong football fan Zander Thornton in 2021, offering free training to underprivileged children.

It was started after a crowd-funder raised more than £950.

And Mr Thornton said the initiative helped him to recover from addiction problems.

Hundreds of children have since enjoyed learning more about the beautiful game across various camps.

The organiser told us: “Our slogan is ‘changing lives through football’.

“And it’s not just the doing this for the kids and the adults participating – it helps the mental health of the whole family.

“The kids can enjoy playing football without their parents worrying about needing to pay.”

Zest Football Club had been planning more training sessions this month

By last year, Zest hadd secured sponsorships and hired four full-time employees.

But it appears to have recently encountered difficulties.

Posts on the club’s Facebook page across September seek £5 donations to help cover the cost of training poor children over the upcoming school break.

Leaders also confirmed that the upcoming sessions would “sadly” be their final camps, as Mr Thornton told followers about a battle with depression.

He said ZesT “simply couldn’t continue”, while admitting to difficulties managing the venture.

A message on September 21 states: “We still need to find funding for 17 places, and we are under four weeks away.”

Bosses displayed letters from youngsters they had “promised would be coming back”.

The sessions, priced at £0 for “underprivileged families”, were to run from October 16 to October 27 at Aberdeen Beach.

However, some better off parents would have to pay up to £75 per week if they wanted lessons combined with travel and food.

What have watchdogs discovered?

Watchdogs say they launched an investigation into the group in April, after hearing of “concerns” relating to its management.

Since then, they have grilled trustees on how it operates.

Zander Thornton.

And today OSCR has published findings indicating that it found there to be a “lack of both charity trustees and adequate financial procedures and controls”.

This has led to immediate action being taken.

What will Westhill’s ZesT Football Club have to stop doing?

While the probe continues, ZesT football club has been ordered to cease certain activities.

Bosses have been banned from “any activity in furtherance of ZesT Football Club’s charitable purposes”.

And a stop has been put to all financial transactions.

That is, other than refunding payments that have already been made for sessions now facing the axe over the October holidays.

OSCR stresses that this does not “pre-empt the final outcome of the inquiry”.
An updated report will be published in due course.

Mr Thornton told us he was “disappointed” by the blow, and had “tried everything” to make the charity work.

You can read the full report here, and read more about how the club got started here.

Conversation