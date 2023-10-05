Aberdeen University to charge families to attend graduation ceremonies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University to charge families to attend graduation ceremonies

Councillors say the move to charge £13.20 per person is 'appalling' and 'unfair'.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Students on stage at P&J Live for Aberdeen University graduation
Students will now have to pay for tickets for Aberdeen University graduation ceremonies. Pictured is one of the ceremonies in June this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University is to charge families £13.20 per person to attend graduation ceremonies.

Local councillors have branded the decision to stop providing students with two free guest tickets “appalling”.

The pricey changes mean it will cost £26.40 for two guests, or £53.80 for four guests – a price which is then further inflated by processing fees if bought online via Ticketmaster.

‘Souvenir tickets’ can also be purchased for an additional £2.45 and will be posted out to customers one week later.

They will be enforced for the first time at the university’s winter graduations, which will be held at P&J Live on November 22 and 23.

Concessions won’t be offered for children, pensioners or low-income families.

However, carers attending with the person they provide care for will be able to attend free of charge.

Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and St Andrews universities all provide graduates with two free guest tickets.

Screenshot of Aberdeen University graduation ticket order
Order details for Aberdeen University graduation tickets. Image: Ticketmaster.

Aberdeen University charging for graduation tickets

Labour councillor Deena Tissera told the P&J she believes the new measure is “outrageous,” arguing that “the exorbitant fees not only diminish the significance of students’ graduation days but also unfairly burden international students and their families, who have already invested significantly in tuition and travel expenses”.

Ms Tissera, who represents Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill, called for the Scottish Government to step in, adding: “The additional costs, such as graduation registration fees, gown rentals, and graduation pictures, only compound the issue, making higher education less accessible for many.”

Meanwhile, Independent councillor for Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells Jennifer Stewart said she was ‘staggered’ by the news.

She said: “It’s appalling. Who has thought of such an idea? It’s unfair that now students need to pay almost £60 if they want four family members to go to their graduation ceremony.”

Liberal Democrats councillor Martin Greig, who represents Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells, added: “It seems unfair to make additional charges at a late stage in the process.”

Rising costs impacting graduations

King's College, Aberdeen locator
The decision from Aberdeen University has been described as “unfair”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University Students’ Union urged the university to provide concessions for vulnerable students and those who may struggle financially.

A spokesman said: “While we are disappointed in the move to charge guests a fee for graduation ceremony tickets, we sympathise with the University’s position given the financial challenges brought on by the current cost of living crisis, and chronic underfunding of Higher Education by the Scottish and UK Governments.

“We would urge the University to consider concessions on this matter to ensure the most vulnerable students, and those suffering financial hardship, are not disproportionately affected by this change.”

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: “From Winter 2023 a ticket cost in line with the sector average will be applied to guest tickets. This will include complimentary refreshments, appropriate to the occasion, and canapes, providing increased value to guests and graduates.

“Most of the cost of the event will still be met by the University and the ceremonies will be live-streamed free of charge for anyone unable to attend in person.”

The institution justified the decision by arguing the organising costs have continued to rise in recent years.

They continued: “As the size of our ceremonies have grown, the challenge of delivering an event fitting of the achievements of our students and to offer a space where they can celebrate in style, has also grown.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lush cosmetics to open in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson.
Readers react: Fans can't wait for a bigger Aberdeen branch, but others fear new…
The Flying Scotsman, with people standing in front of it.
Full steam ahead! Flying Scotsman WILL visit Ferryhill despite ongoing crash probe
Locator of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) car park. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 13/12/2017
Warning staff could quit over parking crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sandra Harper has been convicted of historic child abuse Picture shows; Former foster carer Sandra Harper. Peterhead/outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Disgraced foster carer to appeal child abuse conviction and sentence
Archie's gymnastics career is moving forwards in leaps and bounds. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meet the 7-year-old Aberdeen gymnast with the Olympics in his sights
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Banff insomniac who fell asleep at the wheel gets banned for one year
To go with story by David McPhee. Sid Scott: Job gave photographer troubling access to aspiring teenage models Picture shows; Simon 'Sid' Scott . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/08/2023
Predatory Aberdeen photographer jailed for sex attacks on young models
The wrong date was put on the commemorative plaque unveiled by King Charles on the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge.
Wrong date on Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge plaque unveiled by King Charles after last-minute schedule…
A number of police cars lined up along the A93 near Aboyne.
Police watchdog launches probe after man dies in A93 crash near Aboyne
Met office map of heavy rain over the weekend.
Flood alerts issued as heavy rain forecast across north and north-east this weekend

Conversation