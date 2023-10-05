Aberdeen University to charge families to attend graduation ceremonies

Aberdeen University is to charge families £13.20 per person to attend graduation ceremonies.

Local councillors have branded the decision to stop providing students with two free guest tickets “appalling”.

The pricey changes mean it will cost £26.40 for two guests, or £53.80 for four guests – a price which is then further inflated by processing fees if bought online via Ticketmaster.

‘Souvenir tickets’ can also be purchased for an additional £2.45 and will be posted out to customers one week later.

They will be enforced for the first time at the university’s winter graduations, which will be held at P&J Live on November 22 and 23.

Concessions won’t be offered for children, pensioners or low-income families.

However, carers attending with the person they provide care for will be able to attend free of charge.

Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and St Andrews universities all provide graduates with two free guest tickets.

Aberdeen University charging for graduation tickets

Labour councillor Deena Tissera told the P&J she believes the new measure is “outrageous,” arguing that “the exorbitant fees not only diminish the significance of students’ graduation days but also unfairly burden international students and their families, who have already invested significantly in tuition and travel expenses”.

Ms Tissera, who represents Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill, called for the Scottish Government to step in, adding: “The additional costs, such as graduation registration fees, gown rentals, and graduation pictures, only compound the issue, making higher education less accessible for many.”

Meanwhile, Independent councillor for Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells Jennifer Stewart said she was ‘staggered’ by the news.

She said: “It’s appalling. Who has thought of such an idea? It’s unfair that now students need to pay almost £60 if they want four family members to go to their graduation ceremony.”

Liberal Democrats councillor Martin Greig, who represents Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells, added: “It seems unfair to make additional charges at a late stage in the process.”

Rising costs impacting graduations

Aberdeen University Students’ Union urged the university to provide concessions for vulnerable students and those who may struggle financially.

A spokesman said: “While we are disappointed in the move to charge guests a fee for graduation ceremony tickets, we sympathise with the University’s position given the financial challenges brought on by the current cost of living crisis, and chronic underfunding of Higher Education by the Scottish and UK Governments.

“We would urge the University to consider concessions on this matter to ensure the most vulnerable students, and those suffering financial hardship, are not disproportionately affected by this change.”

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: “From Winter 2023 a ticket cost in line with the sector average will be applied to guest tickets. This will include complimentary refreshments, appropriate to the occasion, and canapes, providing increased value to guests and graduates.

“Most of the cost of the event will still be met by the University and the ceremonies will be live-streamed free of charge for anyone unable to attend in person.”

The institution justified the decision by arguing the organising costs have continued to rise in recent years.

They continued: “As the size of our ceremonies have grown, the challenge of delivering an event fitting of the achievements of our students and to offer a space where they can celebrate in style, has also grown.”