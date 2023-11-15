Police hunt ‘luxury’ 31ft caravan stolen from Aberdeenshire

Police in Aberdeenshire are appealing for information following the theft of a 31ft caravan.

The 2017 LMC Exquisite 695 was taken from a commercial premises near Insch between Thursday November 9, and Friday November 10.

The caravan is a five-berth and is described by manufacturers as a “luxury” vehicle.

The model currently retails for more than £21,000.

PC Luke Burnett said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information to assist us.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who believes they have seen this vehicle to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1522 of 12 November, 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.