Police hunt ‘luxury’ 31ft caravan stolen from Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police hunt ‘luxury’ 31ft caravan stolen from Aberdeenshire

The vehicle was taken from a commercial premises in Inverurie.

By Louise Glen
The luxury caravan has been stolen from Inverurie. Picture provided by Police Scotland.
The luxury caravan has been stolen from Inverurie. Picture provided by Police Scotland.

Police in Aberdeenshire are appealing for information following the theft of a 31ft caravan.

The 2017 LMC Exquisite 695 was taken from a commercial premises near Insch between Thursday November 9, and Friday November 10.

The caravan is a five-berth and is described by manufacturers as a “luxury” vehicle. 

The model currently retails for more than £21,000.

PC Luke Burnett said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information to assist us.

Stolen caravan. Picture provided by Police Scotland.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who believes they have seen this vehicle to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1522 of 12 November, 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly hero asda employee george duncan
Huntly hero pays for stranded family's petrol
Baird Family Hospital incident
Prosecutors to consider report into Aberdeen hospital construction worker's death
Northfield Academy and students sitting an exam
Turnaround at troubled Northfield Academy as pupils get better results after shake-up
Breaking news graphic - Eric Hendrie Park
Female pedestrian involved in collision with car in Fraserburgh
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Man in court after £1 million of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen
The cyber-enabled fraud was being operated from London and Peterhead.
No prosecution of man charged with pensioner's 'cyber-enabled fraud'
Evelina Stripeikyte reflects on MasterChef: The Professionals experience Image: BBC/Shine TV.
Aberdeen-trained chef Evelina reveals what it's like to compete on MasterChef
Santa Clause and his elf spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Santa's grotto: Here's where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east
Plans to prolong the school term in Aberdeen could spoil the magic of the build-up to Christmas, some parents fear. Supplied: DC Thomson
'I predict empty classrooms': Parents react as blunder could delay Christmas holidays for Aberdeen…
Queen Mary Street in Fraserburgh where drugs were found at one property.
Five people charged after £11,500 worth of drugs found at Fraserburgh address