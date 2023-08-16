Doughnut loophole resolved as new Aberdeen Tim Hortons nears opening

Tim Hortons has got itself out of a jam when it comes to selling its trademark doughnuts at a new Aberdeen branch…

The coffee giant fell victim to an unusual wrangle earlier this year.

It emerged that strict planning rules attached to an under-construction venue on Aberdeen’s Craigshaw Road meant the firm could only cook food “with a microwave”.

Wary of any potential pong, the planning department stipulated “no cooking/frying operations or hot food preparation shall be carried out on the premises” – other than using the common household item to reheat products.

Baffled bosses at Canada’s biggest coffee chain soon contacted Aberdeen City Council to question the condition.

They said the brand is “famous for its coffee and baked goods”, with an “extensive choice of doughnuts” a key part of the appeal.

What has happened now?

Since the dispute emerged in June, fans of the sticky goodies have been keeping their fingers crossed that city officials will overturn the edict on the Tullos drive-thru.

Consultant William Gallagher argued that an oven would be needed to cook the doughnuts, which are shipped to branches frozen and warmed on-site.

And they submitted a fresh odour study to back up their point.

Good news for doughnut fans!

Now, planners have had a change of heart.

A new report concedes that only a “low level of odour control” will be needed to stop cooking smells wafting from the building.

Officers add: “Prevailing south/south-east wind direction would result in any potential odour emissions being suitably dispersed and carried away from the nearest residents.”

Mystery over when Aberdeen fans can try Tim Hortons doughnuts

While work is ramping up at the construction site, with the outer shell of the branch now erected, no opening date has been confirmed.

Tim Hortons has not responded to a request for a fresh update.

Tim Hortons could compliment other aspiring drive-thru

Nearby, the American chicken chain Popeyes is planning to open a new drive-thru in a car park.

It means drivers could pop in there for some New Orleans-style chicken, before having a Canadian cake for dessert.

And Aberdeen fans of doughnuts could soon be spoiled for choice – as well as the Tim Hortons, a new specialist is poised to open on Belmont Street.

