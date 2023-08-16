Doughnut loophole resolved as new Aberdeen Tim Hortons nears opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doughnut loophole resolved as new Aberdeen Tim Hortons nears opening

Fans of the indulgent treat were left horrified when it emerged that planning rules could prevent the branch from selling its famous range.

By Ben Hendry
The doughnuts wrangle at the Aberdeen Tim Hortons has been sorted out.
The doughnuts wrangle at the Aberdeen Tim Hortons has been sorted out. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Tim Hortons has got itself out of a jam when it comes to selling its trademark doughnuts at a new Aberdeen branch…

The coffee giant fell victim to an unusual wrangle earlier this year.

It emerged that strict planning rules attached to an under-construction venue on Aberdeen’s Craigshaw Road meant the firm could only cook food “with a microwave”.

The Tim Hortons project is ramping up
The Tim Hortons project is ramping up. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Wary of any potential pong, the planning department stipulated “no cooking/frying operations or hot food preparation shall be carried out on the premises” – other than using the common household item to reheat products.

Baffled bosses at Canada’s biggest coffee chain soon contacted Aberdeen City Council to question the condition.

They said the brand is “famous for its coffee and baked goods”, with an “extensive choice of doughnuts” a key part of the appeal.

What has happened now?

Since the dispute emerged in June, fans of the sticky goodies have been keeping their fingers crossed that city officials will overturn the edict on the Tullos drive-thru.

Some of the extravagant Tim Hortons doughnuts Aberdeen fans can look forward to. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Consultant William Gallagher argued that an oven would be needed to cook the doughnuts, which are shipped to branches frozen and warmed on-site.

And they submitted a fresh odour study to back up their point.

Good news for doughnut fans!

Now, planners have had a change of heart.

A new report concedes that only a “low level of odour control” will be needed to stop cooking smells wafting from the building.

Officers add: “Prevailing south/south-east wind direction would result in any potential odour emissions being suitably dispersed and carried away from the nearest residents.”

The new Tim Hortons structure as seen from Wellington Road.
The new Tim Hortons structure as seen from Wellington Road. The branch should ultimately create 60 jobs. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Mystery over when Aberdeen fans can try Tim Hortons doughnuts

While work is ramping up at the construction site, with the outer shell of the branch now erected, no opening date has been confirmed.

Tim Hortons has not responded to a request for a fresh update.

Varieties of doughnut include maple and caramel, Boston cream, apple and cherry, and chocolate bownie.
Varieties of doughnuts include maple and caramel, Boston cream, apple and cherry, and chocolate brownie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Tim Hortons could compliment other aspiring drive-thru

Nearby, the American chicken chain Popeyes is planning to open a new drive-thru in a car park.

It means drivers could pop in there for some New Orleans-style chicken, before having a Canadian cake for dessert.

Wellington Road
Aberdeen’s Wellington Road, with the coffee shop to the right alongside an adjoining McDonalds. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And Aberdeen fans of doughnuts could soon be spoiled for choice – as well as the Tim Hortons, a new specialist is poised to open on Belmont Street.

Conversation