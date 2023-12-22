MacMoray Summer Special: Who is performing and how can you get tickets?

Organisers are pulling together an impressive line-up of performers for the MacMoray Summer Special next year.

The one-off event to be held at Cooper Park will take place just months after the return of the popular Easter festival.

A number of big names have already been confirmed to take to the stage in Elgin over the weekend of August 10-11.

Today, British pop band The Vamps have been confirmed as the latest act to join the fun-filled event.

Aberdeen-born Connor Ball and his bandmates Brad Simpson, James McVey and Tristan Evans will entertain the crowds with their hits, including “Somebody to You” and “Can We Dance”.

Organiser Andy Macdonald said: “I’m really excited that The Vamps are extremely keen to perform at our Summer Special event.

“It’s great to have all these high profile artists from different generations agreeing to perform in such a versatile event that provides something for everyone to enjoy.

“I wanted to announce part one before Christmas to give everyone that little bit of extra excitement in the lead up. The fun for part 2 will begin on May 10 when we will have a few more exciting announcements for the Summer Special.”

Who is performing at the MacMoray Summer Special?

A total of six acts have now been announced for the MacMoray Summer Special taking place in August, including The Vamps.

After being voted the best act by this year’s Moray crowd, Cascada will be returning for a second year on Sunday, August 11.

The German music dance act, featuring singer Natalie Horler, will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2024 and celebrate by performing their chart-topping hits in Elgin.

After the success of the Barbie movie this year, fans will be excited to see Danish group Aqua included in the line-up.

The “Barbie Girl” singers will bring their cartoonish universe and wild outfits to Cooper Park on Saturday, August 10.

The Jacksons, formerly known as Jackson 5, have also been confirmed for the opening day of the festival.

The brothers will “Blame it on The Boogie” during their only Scottish performance in 2024.

On the second day of the summer event, rock band Status Quo and Welsh songstress Bonnie Tyler will bring the entertainment.

How can you get tickets?

Unlike the Easter festival, the MacMoray Summer Special will have a limited capacity.

Organisers have been able to increase numbers by 5,000 to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the special one-off event.

“Once we sell out, we sell out,” Andy added.

There are several tickets available for the MacMoray Summer Special ranging in price from £15 to £200.

These include day and weekend options, as well as a VIP package which allows front row access and use of the private bar.

Parking and camping can also be added to orders.

Tickets can be booked online or by calling 01309 679613.