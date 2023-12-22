MacMoray Summer Special: Who is performing and how can you get tickets?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

MacMoray Summer Special: Who is performing and how can you get tickets?

British pop band The Vamps are the latest performers to be confirmed for the August 2024 event.

By Ellie Milne
MacMoray stage and crowd in April 2023
Thousands are expected to turn out at Cooper Park for the one-off summer event in August. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Organisers are pulling together an impressive line-up of performers for the MacMoray Summer Special next year.

The one-off event to be held at Cooper Park will take place just months after the return of the popular Easter festival.

A number of big names have already been confirmed to take to the stage in Elgin over the weekend of August 10-11.

Today, British pop band The Vamps have been confirmed as the latest act to join the fun-filled event.

The Vamps
The Vamps will perform at the MacMoray Summer Special next year.

Aberdeen-born Connor Ball and his bandmates Brad Simpson, James McVey and Tristan Evans will entertain the crowds with their hits, including “Somebody to You” and “Can We Dance”.

Organiser Andy Macdonald said: “I’m really excited that The Vamps are extremely keen to perform at our Summer Special event.

“It’s great to have all these high profile artists from different generations agreeing to perform in such a versatile event that provides something for everyone to enjoy.

“I wanted to announce part one before Christmas to give everyone that little bit of extra excitement in the lead up. The fun for part 2 will begin on May 10 when we will have a few more exciting announcements for the Summer Special.”

Andy Macdonald smiling at camera with two thumbs up.
MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald with his favourite band sweet on stage at this year’s Easter festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Who is performing at the MacMoray Summer Special?

A total of six acts have now been announced for the MacMoray Summer Special taking place in August, including The Vamps.

After being voted the best act by this year’s Moray crowd, Cascada will be returning for a second year on Sunday, August 11.

The German music dance act, featuring singer Natalie Horler, will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2024 and celebrate by performing their chart-topping hits in Elgin.

Cascada at MacMoray
Cascada entertained the crowd with hit songs including Everytime We Touch at MacMoray Easter Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

After the success of the Barbie movie this year, fans will be excited to see Danish group Aqua included in the line-up.

The “Barbie Girl” singers will bring their cartoonish universe and wild outfits to Cooper Park on Saturday, August 10.

The Jacksons, formerly known as Jackson 5, have also been confirmed for the opening day of the festival.

The brothers will “Blame it on The Boogie” during their only Scottish performance in 2024.

On the second day of the summer event, rock band Status Quo and Welsh songstress Bonnie Tyler will bring the entertainment.

How can you get tickets?

Unlike the Easter festival, the MacMoray Summer Special will have a limited capacity.

Organisers have been able to increase numbers by 5,000 to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the special one-off event.

“Once we sell out, we sell out,” Andy added.

MacMoray crowd 2023
Crowds rocking out to 90s and 00s nostalgia. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

There are several tickets available for the MacMoray Summer Special ranging in price from £15 to £200.

These include day and weekend options, as well as a VIP package which allows front row access and use of the private bar.

Parking and camping can also be added to orders.

Tickets can be booked online or by calling 01309 679613.

Peter Andre completes line-up for 2024 MacMoray Festival in Elgin

More from Moray

Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige with the stonework landscape on the building.
Gordon and MacPhail: One year on, the latest on the multimillion-pound makeover of the…
Exterior of Buckie High School.
Teen, 15, charged after police called twice to Buckie High School within an hour
Snow falling outside the Music Hall on Union Street
Snow and ice warning issued for Mad Friday
Elgin Sheriff Court
Elgin man ordered to behave after dog custody row lands him in court
A sign has been dislodged abover Carpetright at Springfield Retail Park in Elgin.
Dangling sign with live wires sparks emergency response at Elgin retail park
Benson for Beds used to be in unit 6 at Elgin Retail Park.
Charity to open in former furniture store at Elgin Retail Park
Benches on River Lossie looking towards site of old Lossiemouth bridge.
How a 'chance conversation' saved wood from old Lossiemouth bridge from the scrapheap for…
Councillors have given planning permission for a battery storage system to the east of the A941 road to Lossiemouth on the outskirts of Elgin.
Battery storage system near Elgin given the green light
Tracy leaves hats across different places in Moray and Aberdeenshire.
Have you found a hat? Meet Keith's secret Santa dropping gifts for people across…
The building pictured once home to the Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gordon Arms Hotel: How the history of the iconic Elgin High Street building will…

Conversation