Popeyes could be coming to Union Street as American fried chicken chain reveals restaurant plans

Union Street could soon welcome Louisiana’s famous fried chicken chain Popeyes.

The popular fast food chain has lodged plans to open a restaurant on the Granite Mile, in the former ShoeZone and Poundworld unit.

It comes just months after plans for a drive-thru in Altens were approved.

London-based planning consultants Firstplan represent Popeyes’ parent company PLK Chicken UK Ltd in the application and say up to 70 full and part-time jobs would be created.

Works within the planning application include installing replacement condenser units, fridge and freezer condensers, weathered upstand, extract duct and all associated works.

Internal works are to include alteration and installation of partitions, doors and openings, ventilation system, extract ducts, heater, illuminated signage, bin store, and toilets.

The Aberdeen City Council planning application was validated yesterday (Wednesday, January 3) and is still pending.

Popeyes to expand across Scotland

Popeyes launched in the US in 1972 and has been carrying out a major expansion across the UK for the past couple of years.

It’s renowned for its “complex” flavours and chicken, which is marinated for 12 hours and hand-battered with buttermilk and spices.

Popeyes opened its first Scottish branch in Barrhead, near Glasgow, in September.

Customers queued for more than 18 hours to experience “the best chicken America has ever known”.

The chain has also previously submitted a planning application for a store in Glenrothes, Fife.

Popeyes has been approached for comment.