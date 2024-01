Peterhead Academy has closed for the day due to a “boiler issue” leaving the school without any heating or hot water.

All of the academy’s 1,200 pupils have been sent home for the day, with school transport to collect ones that are bussed at 10.20am.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Engineers are currently on site working to fix.”

Peterhead Academy‘s building – which is located in the Buchan’s Prince Street – was opened in 1846.