How runners can raise funds for 5 charities by taking part in P&J Run Fest

The P&J Run Fest 2024 is raising funds for not one but five incredible causes across the north and north-east.

And YOU can be a part of that.

Friends of Anchor, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths, Munlochy Animal Aid and SurfABLE Scotland are being supported by Aberdeen’s new – and only – running festival on April 14 at P&J Live.

Runners of all ages and abilities are being invited to sign up for The P&J Run Fest – in association with Balmoral Group – and registration is now open.

Once registered, we’re asking participants to help us to raise funds for our 275 Community Fund and its five charity partners.

The P&J 275 Community Fund was set up as part of our 275th anniversary and aims to support the charities transforming our communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

At the end of the year, the total amount raised by the 275 Community Fund will be split equally between each of the five charities.

That means by taking part in The P&J Run Fest your efforts will help to support five local causes.

I have raised funds for 275 Community Fund, where can I donate my money?

You can donate funds for The P&J 275 Community Funds charity partners (Friends of Anchor, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths, Munlochy Animal Aid and SurfABLE Scotland) by donating to our 275 Community Fund here.

Just select one of the amounts highlighted which you wish to donate – or you can enter your own custom donation.

You can also donate to the 275 Community Fund when registering for The P&J Run Fest.

Where will my money go after I’ve donated?

All donations will be held in The P&J 275 Community Fund which has been set up with the Charities Aid Foundation.

At the end of the year, the Charities Aid Foundation will release the funds held in The P&J 275 Community Fund to the five charities.

How will the 275 Community Fund split the donations?

The total amount raised at the end of 2024 by The P&J 275 Community Fund will be split equally between each of the five charities.

What do each of the five charities raise money for?

You can read about our five charity partners and their individual causes here.

Can I set up a Just Giving page for The P&J 275 Community Fund?

The P&J 275 Community Fund is not a registered charity although it does raise funds for five registered charities.

Runners set up their own Just Giving page but would need to have any funds sent to their personal account. Any donations would then need to be made to The P&J 275 Community Fund here.

How long do I have to fundraise?

The P&J 275 Community Fund will continue to raise donations after The P&J Run Fest. However, we do ask that any funds raised as part of The P&J Run Fest are donated to the 275 Community Fund by April 28 2024.

How will I know if my donation has reached The P&J 275 Community Fund?

If you donate to the 275 Community Fund page directly you will receive an email confirmation from the Charitable Aid Foundation. Please refer to the Charitable Aid Foundation website with any queries about your confirmation email.

I want to make a corporate donation, how do I do that?

If you wish to make a corporate donation to The P&J 275 Community Fund, please email pjrunfest@pressandjournal.co.uk. A member of our team will be in touch with details on how to do so.

I have another question I can’t see listed here, what do I do?

Please email pjrunfest@pressandjournal.co.uk with any queries.

