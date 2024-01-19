How runners can raise funds for 5 charities by taking part in P&J Run Fest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How runners can raise funds for 5 charities by taking part in P&J Run Fest

The P&J Run Fest is encouraging runners to raise funds for our five charity partners.

By Samantha Leckie
Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part in The P&J Run Fest while raising funds for five local causes.
Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part in The P&J Run Fest while raising funds for five local causes.

The P&J Run Fest 2024 is raising funds for not one but five incredible causes across the north and north-east.

And YOU can be a part of that.

Friends of Anchor, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths, Munlochy Animal Aid and SurfABLE Scotland are being supported by Aberdeen’s new – and only – running festival on April 14 at P&J Live.

Runners of all ages and abilities are being invited to sign up for The P&J Run Fest – in association with Balmoral Group – and registration is now open.

Once registered, we’re asking participants to help us to raise funds for our 275 Community Fund and its five charity partners.

The P&J 275 Community Fund was set up as part of our 275th anniversary and aims to support the charities transforming our communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

At the end of the year, the total amount raised by the 275 Community Fund will be split equally between each of the five charities.

That means by taking part in The P&J Run Fest your efforts will help to support five local causes.

The P&J Run Fest is raising funds for The P&J Community Fund and its five charity partners.

I have raised funds for 275 Community Fund, where can I donate my money?

You can donate funds for The P&J 275 Community Funds charity partners (Friends of Anchor, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths, Munlochy Animal Aid and SurfABLE Scotland) by donating to our 275 Community Fund here.

Just select one of the amounts highlighted which you wish to donate – or you can enter your own custom donation.

You can also donate to the 275 Community Fund when registering for The P&J Run Fest.

Where will my money go after I’ve donated?

All donations will be held in The P&J 275 Community Fund which has been set up with the Charities Aid Foundation.

At the end of the year, the Charities Aid Foundation will release the funds held in The P&J 275 Community Fund to the five charities.

How will the 275 Community Fund split the donations?

The total amount raised at the end of 2024 by The P&J 275 Community Fund will be split equally between each of the five charities.

What do each of the five charities raise money for?

You can read about our five charity partners and their individual causes here.

Can I set up a Just Giving page for The P&J 275 Community Fund?

The P&J 275 Community Fund is not a registered charity although it does raise funds for five registered charities.

Runners set up their own Just Giving page but would need to have any funds sent to their personal account. Any donations would then need to be made to The P&J 275 Community Fund here.

How long do I have to fundraise?

The P&J 275 Community Fund will continue to raise donations after The P&J Run Fest. However, we do ask that any funds raised as part of The P&J Run Fest are donated to the 275 Community Fund by April 28 2024.

How will I know if my donation has reached The P&J 275 Community Fund?

If you donate to the 275 Community Fund page directly you will receive an email confirmation from the Charitable Aid Foundation. Please refer to the Charitable Aid Foundation website with any queries about your confirmation email.

I want to make a corporate donation, how do I do that?

If you wish to make a corporate donation to The P&J 275 Community Fund, please email pjrunfest@pressandjournal.co.uk. A member of our team will be in touch with details on how to do so.

I have another question I can’t see listed here, what do I do?

Please email pjrunfest@pressandjournal.co.uk with any queries.

Read more…

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Marks and Spencer's Aberdeen flagship will close in spring 2025. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson
Marks and Spencer: Could empty shop become Aberdeen HQ for hundreds of civil servants?
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick with Gilson Gray partners Calum Crighton,Lesley McKnight, Richard Shepherd and Findlay Anderson.
Export ‘powerhouse’ north-east expected to outperform rest of UK in 2024
A 73-year-old man from Aberdeen was the victim of cyber-fraud.
Aberdeenshire pensioner loses six-figure sum in cyber scam
A winter wonderland for the snow sports enthusiasts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes
Rosehill Day Centre and an artist impression of the new McDonald's restaurant
McDonald's ditches controversial drive-thru from Ashgrove Road West diner plans after furious backlash
Aberdeen's Cairncry Court and vandalism inside the building
Claims vandals scrawling 'graphic graffiti' are forcing residents to flee Cornhill high-rise
Rosemary Paterson outside the Marks and Spencer city centre branch.
'This isn't just any M&S, it's OUR M&S': Pensioners say they 'won't come to…
M&S on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen, in 2002.
Why is Marks & Spencer closing its main Aberdeen store?
Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page,23-01-2024,Christopher Kit Harrisson, Dr Brenda Page,Compelling two-part documentary series, Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page, focuses on the trial of one of Scotlands most prolific unsolved murders and a familys quest for justice. In July 1978, Dr Brenda Page, a 32-year-old leading scientist at Aberdeen University was brutally murdered in her flat. Over four decades later, her 80-year-old ex-husband Christopher Kit Harrisson finally stands trial, accused of her killing. Filmed over several years with access to the prosecution and defence teams, the police investigation and the victims family, this series takes viewers inside one of the countrys most long-awaited murder trials. ,Firecrest Films/Rita Ling,Firecrest Films/Rita Ling
Fly-on-the-wall Brenda Page murder trial documentary set to air next week
Queen Camilla
Crowds flock to Schoolhill as Queen Camilla makes surprise Aberdeen Art Gallery visit