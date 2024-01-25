Ref watch: St Johnstone v Aberdeen was not a great advert for VAR as big decisions wrongly reversed

After vanquishing their Darvel demons with a victory over Clyde in the Scottish Cup, Aberdeen travelled to St Johnstone on Scottish Premiership duty.

This was the second game since the winter break and both teams struggled in the match. The referee on this occasion was John Beaton, how did he and his officiating team get on?

To say the first half of the game was dull would be an understatement. Nothing really happened and the referee wasn’t forced to make any decisions.

Sometimes when a game is so even and lacks quality, referees can often find themselves not actually doing much.

Thankfully for everyone at the stadium, the second half provided some more entertainment.

The home side thought they had taken the lead shortly after the restart with Graham Carey finding the net.

A free kick into the box was headed into the air by Slobodan Rubezic, before being eventually cleared by Jamie McGrath.

Unfortunately for the Dons, the clearance fell to Carey, who volleyed past Kelle Roos at his near post. My first reaction was that the keeper has to do better.

I didn’t immediately notice something that would disallow the goal, it all looked fine.

However, Steven Kirkland on VAR would advise John Beaton to take a look at the monitor.

The goal was eventually ruled out for a foul on McGrath when he was clearing the ball.

Having seen a replay it looks soft. I don’t think Saints captain Liam Gordon actually makes that much contact.

He definitely does catch McGrath but is it enough for a foul?

I can see why the referee has given it but I just don’t think there is enough in it to warrant a foul.

I think the goal should have stood. Aberdeen certainly got away with one.

Saints right to feel aggrieved

To make matters worse for the home side, Aberdeen were then awarded a penalty. A corner into the box found its way to Slobodan Rubezic, who got his toe onto the ball.

Liam Gordon would again be involved. He took a swing and a miss at the ball, instead catching Rubezic. The Montenegro international certainly made the most of it but Beaton was unmoved and awarded a goal kick.

Steven Kirkland intervened again on VAR, his check resulted in John Beaton being sent to the monitor. After a short look a penalty was awarded.

Again I think it’s soft. Yes, he catches him but is it enough for a foul? I don’t think so.

There was, however, more force on this occasion. Rubezic wasn’t in a position to do much with the ball and he was maybe hoping that someone would make contact with him if he managed to get a touch on the loose ball first.

This is exactly what happened and the referee was consistent. If he was to disallow the Saints goal for something similar, he had to give a penalty here.

I understand why but there just isn’t enough in them for me and I think they are both soft decisions.

The game would eventually end in a 1-1 draw with not much extra to discuss. Both sides would see a player booked each for simulation. Both looked a bit touch and go but I think a caution for both was the correct call.

Overall I think Beaton and VAR had a difficult game, the two big decisions in my opinion were wrong. I think the original decisions should have been kept.

I understand why VAR had scrutinised them and gave them, but there just wasn’t enough in it for my liking.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.