Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One person taken to hospital following four vehicle collision on A96 at Inverurie

Motorists were stuck in queues following the incident a 8.15am this morning.

By Graham Fleming
A96 road
The crash took place on the A96 near Inverurie. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

One person has been taken to hospital following a four vehicle collision on the A96 at Inverurie.

The Aberdeen to Inverness road has now re-opened after it was closed in both directions following the incident on the northbound carriageway at 8.15am this morning. 

Drivers were warned to use an alternative route through the town centre as queues built up.

Police, and both fire and the ambulance service were all in attendance.

A96 Inverurie
The crash took place on the A96 near Inverurie. Image: Traffic Scotland.

One casualty was dealt with on scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital.

No one else sustained any injuries.

Officers were on hand to direct traffic while two fire crews left the scene after working to make the area safe.

Emergency service responded within ‘minutes’

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.13am on Monday, 5 February to reports of a road traffic collision in Inverurie.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the town’s Blackhall Road, where firefighters were met by a collision involving four vehicles.

“All occupants had left their vehicles prior to the arrival of crews and one casualty was in the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel.

“Firefighters left the scene after working to make the area safe.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance also said: “We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on scene within seven minutes and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

 

