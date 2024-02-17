Northfield gym reopens but pool remains closed as investigation into death of 10-year-old Jessica Rennie continues

Northfield gym is set to reopen today following the tragic death of 10-year-old Jessica Rennie.

Jessica sadly died on Tuesday evening after she got into difficulty in the water at Northfield swimming pool.

The pool still remains closed however, as authorities continue investigations into the events which took place last Tuesday.

But despite those enquiries, visitors will again be able to access the gym, studio and outdoor 3G pitches today.

A spokeswoman from Sport Aberdeen said: “Everyone at Sport Aberdeen has been left profoundly shocked by Jessica’s tragic death.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain that her parents, family and friends must be feeling at this terrible time, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to them.

“Investigations are still being carried out by the authorities and we continue to provide our full co-operation.”

Flowers, teddies and personal messages are still visible outside the swimming pool which is understood to remain closed until next week.

Over £22,000 has also been raised for Jessica’s family via an ongoing online fundraiser to give Jessica, who was due to turn 11 on February 20, the ‘best send-off’ possible.

Family describe ‘unbearable’ pain

The youngster’s family, speaking yesterday to the Press & Journal, shared a statement describing their “unbearable” pain of losing their little girl.

Words from Jessica’s mum, her partner and family read: “Jessica was our beautiful little girl. She loved her family and her friends.

“She was always smiling, giggling and singing.

“We are completely devastated by her loss. She will always be loved.

“Thank you for the incredible support and generosity we have received from family, friends and even total strangers.

“We thank the police for how they have dealt with this tragedy, the hospital staff in HDU for their exceptional care and compassion, and the press for the respect they have shown to our family.

“Everyone should know that there is support available for Jessica’s friends and anyone who has been affected by her loss.

“I know we all wish that we could wrap our children in cotton wool.

“We know that we have to let them live their lives but the pain we are suffering now is unbearable.”

Enquiries ongoing into incident

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 12, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

Aberdeen City Council also confirmed that support would be available for everyone at Jessica’s school.

A council spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who passed away at this incredibly difficult time.

“The council is working to ensure that support is available at the girl’s school for pupils and staff.”