Northfield gym reopens but pool remains closed as investigation into death of 10-year-old Jessica Rennie continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Northfield gym reopens but pool remains closed as investigation into death of 10-year-old Jessica Rennie continues

Jessica, 10, sadly died on Tuesday evening after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool.

By Graham Fleming
Northfield gym
Northfield gym is set to re-open. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Northfield gym is set to reopen today following the tragic death of 10-year-old Jessica Rennie.

Jessica sadly died on Tuesday evening after she got into difficulty in the water at Northfield swimming pool.

The pool still remains closed however, as authorities continue investigations into the events which took place last Tuesday.

But despite those enquiries, visitors will again be able to access the gym, studio and outdoor 3G pitches today.

Jessica Rennie sitting.
Jessica Rennie would have turned 11 next week.

A spokeswoman from Sport Aberdeen said: “Everyone at Sport Aberdeen has been left profoundly shocked by Jessica’s tragic death.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain that her parents, family and friends must be feeling at this terrible time, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to them.

“Investigations are still being carried out by the authorities and we continue to provide our full co-operation.”

Flowers, teddies and personal messages are still visible outside the swimming pool which is understood to remain closed until next week.

Over £22,000 has also been raised for Jessica’s family via an ongoing online fundraiser to give Jessica, who was due to turn 11 on February 20, the ‘best send-off’ possible.

Northfield flowers
Flowers have been laid outside of the swimming pool. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Some flowers included personal messages.
Some flowers included personal messages left to Jessica by her family. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Family describe ‘unbearable’ pain

The youngster’s family, speaking yesterday to the Press & Journal, shared a statement describing their “unbearable” pain of losing their little girl.

Words from Jessica’s mum, her partner and family read: “Jessica was our beautiful little girl. She loved her family and her friends.

“She was always smiling, giggling and singing.

“We are completely devastated by her loss. She will always be loved.

“Thank you for the incredible support and generosity we have received from family, friends and even total strangers.

Jessica Rennie sitting on bench.
Jessica Rennie’s family have paid tribute following her death. Image: Go Fund Me.

“We thank the police for how they have dealt with this tragedy, the hospital staff in HDU for their exceptional care and compassion, and the press for the respect they have shown to our family.

“Everyone should know that there is support available for Jessica’s friends and anyone who has been affected by her loss.

“I know we all wish that we could wrap our children in cotton wool.

“We know that we have to let them live their lives but the pain we are suffering now is unbearable.”

Enquiries ongoing into incident

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 12, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police car outside Northfield swimming pool.
Police pictured outside the Get Active @ Northfield venue on Wednesday. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

Aberdeen City Council also confirmed that support would be available for everyone at Jessica’s school.

A council spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who passed away at this incredibly difficult time.

“The council is working to ensure that support is available at the girl’s school for pupils and staff.”

Jessica Rennie: Family describe ‘unbearable’ pain of losing ‘beautiful little girl’ following Northfield pool tragedy

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Butcher Roy Davison and councillor Geva Blackett have defended The Fife Arms. Image: Supplied
'Storm in a teacup': Braemar locals back Fife Arms hotel after noise complaint controversy
Northbrae House. in Torphins, is on the market for £750,000. Image: Galbraith
Stunning five-bedroom home with master bedroom balcony overlooking Royal Deeside on market for £750,000
Traders on Adelphi in Aberdeen are urging action as anti-social behaviour is scaring customers away. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Adelphi traders say drug-fuelled troublemakers have turned Aberdeen street into a 'no-go zone'
2
David Patterson. Image: DC Thomson
Nazi-loving racist jailed for spitting in stranger's face on Aberdeen bus
Forensics officers at the scene of an 'unexplained' death in Mannofield, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Woman dies in Mannofield as police probe 'unexplained' death at property
Craig Scott
Aberdeen bar director dies aged 24 as tributes paid to 'rising star' in city's…
Jamie Forbes
'Dons-mad' man allegedly murdered in Tillydrone to be laid to rest in signed Aberdeen…
Adam Elan-Elmegirab and Bob Keiller.
Hopes for 'drinks museum' to lift spirits in Aberdeen city centre
Two photos of Jessica Rennie
Jessica Rennie: Family describe 'unbearable' pain of losing 'beautiful little girl' following Northfield pool…
Jack Tait has been jailed after he admitted physical and sexual assaults upon a woman. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen rugby coach jailed over series of violent and sexual assaults

Conversation