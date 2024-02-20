Work begins to install LEZ signs in Aberdeen ahead of enforcement in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work begins to install LEZ signs in Aberdeen ahead of enforcement in June

Aberdeen City Council staff have been spotted starting to install the new signage.

By Graham Fleming & Ellie Milne
Council workers installing pole for LEZ sign
Work has started to install the LEZ signs in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Work has started to mark out the new low emission zone (LEZ) in Aberdeen city centre.

Aberdeen City Council teams have hit the streets to begin installing signage ahead of the new rules coming into force on June 1.

The Scotland-wide programme aims to tackle air pollution caused by road traffic in city centres.

Specialist cameras will also be installed as part of the £600,000 scheme to help catch out any rulebreakers driving in the restricted area.

Workers have been spotted putting metal poles into place in the Granite City which will soon show the boundaries of the zone.

Council workers installing metal poles on Guild Street for LEZ signs
Council teams have started to install LEZ signage. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Work has already been carried out on the corner of Guild Street across the road from Union Square.

Reactions to LEZ in Aberdeen

As work begins to install LEZ signage in Aberdeen, hundreds of residents have shared their views online.

Some people have said they believe the LEZ zone is “a money making” scheme for the council.

Those who own cars which are not eligible have said it may force them to stop visiting the city centre which could have an impact on local businesses.

Metal poles installed on Guild Street
The LEZ boundary signs will soon be added to the newly installed metal poles on Guild Street. Image: DC Thomson.

However, others have said it will encourage them to use public transport more often.

A few people have commented they will find coming into the city centre more attractive if there is less traffic on the roads.

Others have questioned if restrictions will be brought in for ships at the harbour and trains coming into the station, which both sit near the zone.

When does the LEZ come into force?

Aberdeen City Council will enforce the rules from June 1 of this year with fines to be issued to drivers entering the LEZ in non-compliant vehicles.

Only certain vehicles will be allowed to enter a marked zone within Aberdeen city based on their emissions standards.

Exemptions include emergency services, naval, military or air force vehicles, historic vehicles, showman vehicles, motorbikes and mopeds.

LEZ zone map.
A map of Aberdeen’s LEZ zone. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The LEZ covers a large area of the city centre, ranging from Holburn Street in the west, to Virginia Street in the east.

Those not allowed to enter generally include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

Drivers who ignore the zone rules will be handed a £60 fine which is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Aberdeen’s LEZ will come into force this year: All you need to know

Conversation