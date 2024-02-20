Work begins to install LEZ signs in Aberdeen ahead of enforcement in June

Work has started to mark out the new low emission zone (LEZ) in Aberdeen city centre.

Aberdeen City Council teams have hit the streets to begin installing signage ahead of the new rules coming into force on June 1.

The Scotland-wide programme aims to tackle air pollution caused by road traffic in city centres.

Specialist cameras will also be installed as part of the £600,000 scheme to help catch out any rulebreakers driving in the restricted area.

Workers have been spotted putting metal poles into place in the Granite City which will soon show the boundaries of the zone.

Work has already been carried out on the corner of Guild Street across the road from Union Square.

Reactions to LEZ in Aberdeen

As work begins to install LEZ signage in Aberdeen, hundreds of residents have shared their views online.

Some people have said they believe the LEZ zone is “a money making” scheme for the council.

Those who own cars which are not eligible have said it may force them to stop visiting the city centre which could have an impact on local businesses.

However, others have said it will encourage them to use public transport more often.

A few people have commented they will find coming into the city centre more attractive if there is less traffic on the roads.

Others have questioned if restrictions will be brought in for ships at the harbour and trains coming into the station, which both sit near the zone.

When does the LEZ come into force?

Aberdeen City Council will enforce the rules from June 1 of this year with fines to be issued to drivers entering the LEZ in non-compliant vehicles.

Only certain vehicles will be allowed to enter a marked zone within Aberdeen city based on their emissions standards.

Exemptions include emergency services, naval, military or air force vehicles, historic vehicles, showman vehicles, motorbikes and mopeds.

The LEZ covers a large area of the city centre, ranging from Holburn Street in the west, to Virginia Street in the east.

Those not allowed to enter generally include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

Drivers who ignore the zone rules will be handed a £60 fine which is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.