American-themed bar and restaurant franchise Monterey Jack’s hints at new Aberdeen location

American bar and restaurant franchise Monterey Jack’s has hinted at a new Aberdeen location.

The joint already has several locations across Scotland but a new message on their website alludes that a Granite City branch could be next.

On their website, a red banner flashes across the screen that advertises new locations set to open in 2024.

On the banner, it tells Aberdeen burger fans that a north-east location is coming soon.

It reads: “New locations coming soon across the UK… Watch out for our new locations in 2024.

“Watch out Aberdeen”.

The message also alludes to new locations being opened in the likes of Manchester, Edinburgh, London and Newcastle.

After hearing this news, Aberdonians may be curious of what Monterey Jack’s has to offer.

So here at the Press and Journal we have answered some common questions ahead of the potential opening.

What is Monterey Jack’s?

Monterey Jack’s is an American bar and restaurant franchise offering both a sit-in restaurant and a takeaway service.

Their restaurants are known for its classic American-style menu and value cocktails.

What other restaurants do they have?

Monterey Jack’s has six other restaurant locations all across Scotland.

They are based in Perth, Dunfermline, Stirling, Falkirk, Glasgow and M&D’s Theme Park.

What type of food do Monterey Jack’s serve?

Their menus contain all the standard fare from what you would expect from an American diner.

Favourites such as burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, fried chicken and ribs all feature on a crowd-pleaser selection.

What are the drinks like?

Despite all the usual draught beers and ciders on offer here at Monterey Jack’s, customers usually rave about the value cocktails on the drinks menu.

Priced at only £6.95, all the favourites are there as well as some some of ‘MJ’s creations,’ also with a price to smile about too.

When will Monterey Jack’s open in Aberdeen?

So far there is no information about a potential opening date for an Aberdeen branch.

The Press and Journal has contacted Monterey Jack’s for further information regarding an opening date but has not yet received a response.