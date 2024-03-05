American-themed bar and restaurant franchise Monterey Jack’s hints at new Aberdeen location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

American-themed bar and restaurant franchise Monterey Jack’s hints at new Aberdeen location

The burger joint has several venues across Scotland - and a Granite City branch could be next.

By Graham Fleming
Monterey Jack's sign.
Monterey Jack's have hinted at an Aberdeen location. Image: Google Maps.

American bar and restaurant franchise Monterey Jack’s has hinted at a new Aberdeen location.

The joint already has several locations across Scotland but a new message on their website alludes that a Granite City branch could be next.

On their website, a red banner flashes across the screen that advertises new locations set to open in 2024.

Monterey Jack's in Dunfermline
Monterey Jack’s location in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.

On the banner, it tells Aberdeen burger fans that a north-east location is coming soon.

It reads: “New locations coming soon across the UK… Watch out for our new locations in 2024.

“Watch out Aberdeen”.

The message also alludes to new locations being opened in the likes of Manchester, Edinburgh, London and Newcastle.

After hearing this news, Aberdonians may be curious of what Monterey Jack’s has to offer.

So here at the Press and Journal we have answered some common questions ahead of the potential opening.

What is Monterey Jack’s?

Monterey Jack’s is an American bar and restaurant franchise offering both a sit-in restaurant and a takeaway service.

Their restaurants are known for its classic American-style menu and value cocktails.

What other restaurants do they have?

Monterey Jack’s has six other restaurant locations all across Scotland.

They are based in Perth, Dunfermline, Stirling, Falkirk, Glasgow and M&D’s Theme Park.

What type of food do Monterey Jack’s serve?

Their menus contain all the standard fare from what you would expect from an American diner.

Favourites such as burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, fried chicken and ribs all feature on a crowd-pleaser selection.

Monterey Jack's burger.
The American franchise serves all different types of burgers. Image: Monterey Jack’s

What are the drinks like?

Despite all the usual draught beers and ciders on offer here at Monterey Jack’s, customers usually rave about the value cocktails on the drinks menu.

Priced at only £6.95, all the favourites are there as well as some some of ‘MJ’s creations,’ also with a price to smile about too.

Cocktails at the burger joint.
Their £6.95 value cocktails are a fan-favourite. Image: Monterey Jack’s.

When will Monterey Jack’s open in Aberdeen?

So far there is no information about a potential opening date for an Aberdeen branch.

The Press and Journal has contacted Monterey Jack’s for further information regarding an opening date but has not yet received a response.

Flat in listed building above historic Aberdeen pub hits the market

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jo Fairley, co-founder of Green & Black's.
Chocolate to be topic of discussion at Aberdeen networking event
Potted cannabis plant. Image: Shutterstock
'He told me they were all vegetables': Inverurie mum's fury as son caught growing…
Duncan Sinclair, chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village Ltd (ASV)
Chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast
An Orange walk in Edinburgh, similar to what is being planned for Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven leaders will put up 'vigorous' fight against Orange Walk as councillors prepare to…
Children hold signs outside Portlethen Primary with lollipop lady Pamela
'Save our Pam': Portlethen parents gather to protest school crossing patroller cuts
We reveal the costs involved as major spending plans get under way at the beach.
Costs revealed as Aberdeen's big-spending beach bonanza begins
4
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A violent and controlling rapist who subjected women to more than a decade of abuse was warned that he faced a long jail sentence Picture shows; Callum Gordon was convicted by a jury after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Callum Gordon) / DC Thomson (Edinburgh High Court) Date; Unknown
Violent and controlling Aberdeen rapist to be jailed for decade of abuse against three…
Police confirmed they are investigating a "disturbance" which ended on Gerrard Street
'We ran for our lives': Aberdeen city centre street locked down after reports of…
Picture displays untarred road. Hillcrest residents in Countesswells say they have been forgotten. Image: Steven Brandie
‘We’ve been forgotten’: Countesswells residents call untarred roads a disgrace amid safety fears
Silverburn House fly tipping.
Site of prominent former Bridge of Don office block becomes dumping ground