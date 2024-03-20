Offshore worker in BMW charged after hitting 137mph on Aberdeen bypass

An offshore worker has been charged after being caught driving his BMW at 137mph on the Aberdeen bypass.

The man was caught by Police Scotland’s road policing unit in the North East on the A90 – AWPR near Cookney.

Officers said the man had just returned back to shore by helicopter.

In a tweet, North East Division wrote: “Having just returned by helicopter from working offshore the driver of this BMW M3 was keen to continue his journey at the same speed.

“Shortly thereafter detected by #NERPU (North East Road Policing Unit) driving at 137mph.”

The man was charged in connection with dangerous driving and having illegal number plates.