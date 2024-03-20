Offshore worker in BMW charged after hitting 137mph on Aberdeen bypass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Offshore worker in BMW charged after hitting 137mph on Aberdeen bypass

The man - who had just returned onshore - was caught by police near Cookney.

By Bailey Moreton
Man caught driving at double the speed limit near Cookney. Image: North East Police Division
Man caught driving at double the speed limit near Cookney. Image: North East Police Division

An offshore worker has been charged after being caught driving his BMW at 137mph on the Aberdeen bypass.

The man was caught by Police Scotland’s road policing unit in the North East on the A90 – AWPR near Cookney.

Officers said the man had just returned back to shore by helicopter.

In a tweet, North East Division wrote: “Having just returned by helicopter from working offshore the driver of this BMW M3 was keen to continue his journey at the same speed.

North East road policing officers issued an update this afternoon. Image: North East Division

“Shortly thereafter detected by #NERPU (North East Road Policing Unit) driving at 137mph.”

The man was charged in connection with dangerous driving and having illegal number plates.

Exclusive: 120 Aberdeen jobs for the chop at EnerMech

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ryan Wilson admitted violently assaulting two former girlfriends when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Vicious abuser avoids jail after he throttled woman so hard she 'believed she was…
Cocaine
Drug mule hid almost £14,000 of cocaine up her bottom in act of 'compassion'
To go with story by Jamie Ross. SPINDRIFT Picture shows; Lewis Webster. Glasgow. SpinDrift Date; 19/03/2024
Aberdeen man who stabbed dad in neck cleared of murder
Angus Milligan, left, and Emily Drouet
Judge rules family of tragic Emily Drouet can sue abuser in landmark legal case
EnerMech worker.
Exclusive: 120 Aberdeen jobs for the chop at EnerMech
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teen left man, 60, bleeding and badly injured in broad daylight attack
Bandit Bakery is a popular artisan bakery in Aberdeen and an alternative to Greggs. Image: DC Thomson.
Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere
2
Russell Anderson and Barry Ferguson will be locking horns again in Masters Football. Image SNS
Captains revealed as Masters Football heading to Aberdeen this year
Greggs in Aberdeen with a notice in the window
Relief as Greggs IT glitch resolved after cash registers fail across the north and…
Caledonian House office in Aberdeen city centre.
Exclusive: Owners reveal £5m revamp plans for huge office block on Aberdeen's Union Street

Conversation