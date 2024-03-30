Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh on penalties to lift Highland League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh on penalties to lift Highland League Cup

We round up Saturday's Highland League Cup and Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Paul Young battles with Brora's Tony Dingwall. Pictures by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Brora Rangers won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time by beating Fraserburgh 5-4 on penalties.

In a tense final at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park it finished 1-1 after 90 minutes with Tom Kelly cancelling out Scott Barbour’s opener for the Broch.

Brora goalkeeper Joe Malin – who has seldom played this season – was the hero as he kept out Sean Butcher’s penalty in the shoot-out.

For Cattachs player-manager Ally MacDonald it’s his first trophy as boss having also been part of their triumphs in 2016 and 2022.

Fraserburgh’s wait for a first Highland League Cup triumph since 2006 goes on.

Lively start

Both sides had chances in the early stages. For the Broch Aidan Sopel’s 25-yarder was brilliantly tipped over by Joe Malin at full stretch and Willie West volleyed wide from Scott Barbour’s corner.

The Cattachs should have taken the lead in the 12th minute. Paul Brindle evaded West and Bryan Hay on the right and squared the ball for Tony Dingwall, but with the goal gaping he hit the right post from 12 yards.

Back came Fraserburgh and Malin made a good stop down to his left to keep out West’s header from another Barbour corner.

Brora’s Tom Kelly, centre, tries to evade the challenge of Fraserburgh’s Aidan Sopel.

Just before the half hour mark the Broch took the lead. Aidan Sopel gathered a loose ball in midfield and found Scott Barbour on the right.

He cut inside and his low left foot shot from 20 yards crept into the bottom right corner beyond the despairing dive of Malin.

Before the first half was over Malin made good saves to deny Paul Young and Ryan Sargent.

Cattachs respond

Brora made a good start to the second period and equalised in the 56th minute.

Brindle did well to engineer some space under pressure from West and Jamie Beagrie and his low delivery was finished by Kelly into the bottom right corner.

Chances were at a premium in the second period. Midway through the half Jamie Beagrie scuffed a shot straight at Malin after good play from Sargent.

At the other end Ali Sutherland was almost latched onto Greg Buchan’s short pass back, but Joe Barbour cleared in the nick of time.

Brora could have won it in the 90th minute, but Brindle’s low cross from the right was flicked over by the sliding Sutherland at close range.

Then in injury time the Cattachs had another chance, but Joe Barbour blocked Dingwall’s shot from 10 yards and from the resultant corner Mark Nicolson shot over.

In the shoot-out Butcher was the only player who failed to score, he took Fraserburgh’s second spot-kick, with Malin saving high to his right.

That meant conversions from Dale Gillespie, Martin Martin Maclean, Tony Dingwall, Jordan MacRae and Mark Nicolson won it for Brora despite Kieran Simpson, West Barbour and Sargent scoring for the Broch.

Highland League results

Leaders Brechin City beat Wick Academy 2-1 in the 2pm kick-off at Harmsworth Park.

Grady McGrath’s 33rd goal of the season had the Hedgemen in front, but Kyle Henderson equalised before the break for the Scorries.

However, Craig Tosh scored in the second period to keep Brechin top of the table.

Buckie Thistle drew 0-0 with local rivals Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park, which means they are nine points adrift of City, but do still have two games in hand.

Connor Bunce’s strike gave Clachnacuddin a 1-0 win against Banks o’ Dee at Grant Street Park.

Formartine United beat Forres Mechanics 4-0 at Mosset Park. Paul Campbell, Aaron Reid, Julian Wade and Adam Emslie were on target for the Pitmedden outfit.

Keith beat local rivals Huntly 1-0 at Kynoch Park to make it 10 league games unbeaten.

Strathspey Thistle Nairn County. Aaron Nicolson, Calum Mackay and Aaron Nicolson netted for Nairn in the first half.

Turriff United and Lossiemouth drew 0-0 at the Haughs.

