Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh on penalties to lift Highland League Cup

Brora Rangers won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time by beating Fraserburgh 5-4 on penalties.

In a tense final at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park it finished 1-1 after 90 minutes with Tom Kelly cancelling out Scott Barbour’s opener for the Broch.

Brora goalkeeper Joe Malin – who has seldom played this season – was the hero as he kept out Sean Butcher’s penalty in the shoot-out.

For Cattachs player-manager Ally MacDonald it’s his first trophy as boss having also been part of their triumphs in 2016 and 2022.

Fraserburgh’s wait for a first Highland League Cup triumph since 2006 goes on.

Lively start

Both sides had chances in the early stages. For the Broch Aidan Sopel’s 25-yarder was brilliantly tipped over by Joe Malin at full stretch and Willie West volleyed wide from Scott Barbour’s corner.

The Cattachs should have taken the lead in the 12th minute. Paul Brindle evaded West and Bryan Hay on the right and squared the ball for Tony Dingwall, but with the goal gaping he hit the right post from 12 yards.

Back came Fraserburgh and Malin made a good stop down to his left to keep out West’s header from another Barbour corner.

Just before the half hour mark the Broch took the lead. Aidan Sopel gathered a loose ball in midfield and found Scott Barbour on the right.

He cut inside and his low left foot shot from 20 yards crept into the bottom right corner beyond the despairing dive of Malin.

Before the first half was over Malin made good saves to deny Paul Young and Ryan Sargent.

Cattachs respond

Brora made a good start to the second period and equalised in the 56th minute.

Brindle did well to engineer some space under pressure from West and Jamie Beagrie and his low delivery was finished by Kelly into the bottom right corner.

Chances were at a premium in the second period. Midway through the half Jamie Beagrie scuffed a shot straight at Malin after good play from Sargent.

At the other end Ali Sutherland was almost latched onto Greg Buchan’s short pass back, but Joe Barbour cleared in the nick of time.

56- GOAL for BRORA.

Tom Kelly with the calm finish into the corner.

Brora could have won it in the 90th minute, but Brindle’s low cross from the right was flicked over by the sliding Sutherland at close range.

Then in injury time the Cattachs had another chance, but Joe Barbour blocked Dingwall’s shot from 10 yards and from the resultant corner Mark Nicolson shot over.

In the shoot-out Butcher was the only player who failed to score, he took Fraserburgh’s second spot-kick, with Malin saving high to his right.

That meant conversions from Dale Gillespie, Martin Martin Maclean, Tony Dingwall, Jordan MacRae and Mark Nicolson won it for Brora despite Kieran Simpson, West Barbour and Sargent scoring for the Broch.

Highland League results

Leaders Brechin City beat Wick Academy 2-1 in the 2pm kick-off at Harmsworth Park.

Grady McGrath’s 33rd goal of the season had the Hedgemen in front, but Kyle Henderson equalised before the break for the Scorries.

However, Craig Tosh scored in the second period to keep Brechin top of the table.

Buckie Thistle drew 0-0 with local rivals Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park, which means they are nine points adrift of City, but do still have two games in hand.

Connor Bunce’s strike gave Clachnacuddin a 1-0 win against Banks o’ Dee at Grant Street Park.

Formartine United beat Forres Mechanics 4-0 at Mosset Park. Paul Campbell, Aaron Reid, Julian Wade and Adam Emslie were on target for the Pitmedden outfit.

Keith beat local rivals Huntly 1-0 at Kynoch Park to make it 10 league games unbeaten.

Strathspey Thistle Nairn County. Aaron Nicolson, Calum Mackay and Aaron Nicolson netted for Nairn in the first half.

Turriff United and Lossiemouth drew 0-0 at the Haughs.