Two arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Elgin bus station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Two arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Elgin bus station

Officers were called to the St Giles Road area at around 4pm this afternoon.

By Bailey Moreton
Cops were called to Elgin bus station this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cops were called to Elgin bus station this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Police have arrested two people after reports of a “disturbance” at Elgin bus station this afternoon.

Police were called to the St Giles Road area at around 4pm.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024, police were called to the St Giles Road area of Elgin, following a report of a disturbance.

“Two men – aged 20 and 23 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

Elgin Bus Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Sickened to hear of another serious incident at bus station’

Locals took to social media to say they were frustrated to hear of another incident at the bus station.

Alice Cowie said: “Sickened that’s another serious incident at Elgin bus station.”

Last month, The Press and Journal revealed how urgent action has been demanded after revelations the number of police incidents at Elgin bus station have trebled in just three years.

Calls are now being made on average every five days.

Concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area have grown since Covid lockdown restrictions began to ease in 2021.

And community feelings have been heightened since the death of Stagecoach driver Keith Rollinson last month following an alleged assault.

Since the death of Mr Rollinson, regular meetings have been held between police, Stagecoach, Moray Council and elected representatives.

Police patrols have been stepped up at Elgin bus station during the last month to reassure passengers and other members of the public.

Thieves steal two Ford Fiesta STs in Aberdeen

More from Moray

Blue green and white Stagecoach double decker beneath a tree branch.
‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach
Police cars on Church Street in Buckie after an assault
Boy, 16, in court accused of Buckie attempted murder
Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram is keen for discussions to start on a proposed £9.5m savings plan to help balance the budget. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'This is a similar emergency to Covid': Elderly care, mental health and vaccines will…
Entrance to Batchen Lane car park in Elgin.
Elgin car park needs £250,000 resurfacing work AGAIN just three years after botched job
Police cars on Church Street in Buckie after an assault
Teenager charged after 54-year-old man 'seriously assaulted' on Buckie street
View across MacMoray Festival crowd with fans holding up mobile phones.
MacMoray is back again with TWO festivals in Elgin: Here's everything you need to…
Heidi, 4, from Cambridgeshire and Skye, 7, from Nairn. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families Unite for an Easter Egg Hunt at Historic Brodie Castle
Specialist Vermin Control in Elgin
How hawks, lasers and sonic scarers will be used to control gulls in Moray…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a serial child groomer and a garden gnome attacker
Seafield Arms in Cullen.
Lounge bar expansion approved for Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen and storage warehouse plan…

Conversation