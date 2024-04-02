Two arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Elgin bus station

Police have arrested two people after reports of a “disturbance” at Elgin bus station this afternoon.

Police were called to the St Giles Road area at around 4pm.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024, police were called to the St Giles Road area of Elgin, following a report of a disturbance.

“Two men – aged 20 and 23 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

‘Sickened to hear of another serious incident at bus station’

Locals took to social media to say they were frustrated to hear of another incident at the bus station.

Alice Cowie said: “Sickened that’s another serious incident at Elgin bus station.”

Last month, The Press and Journal revealed how urgent action has been demanded after revelations the number of police incidents at Elgin bus station have trebled in just three years.

Calls are now being made on average every five days.

Concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area have grown since Covid lockdown restrictions began to ease in 2021.

And community feelings have been heightened since the death of Stagecoach driver Keith Rollinson last month following an alleged assault.

Since the death of Mr Rollinson, regular meetings have been held between police, Stagecoach, Moray Council and elected representatives.

Police patrols have been stepped up at Elgin bus station during the last month to reassure passengers and other members of the public.