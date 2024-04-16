Topical debate TV show wants you to join audience in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Topical debate TV show wants you to join audience in Aberdeen

It will be filmed in the city on Wednesday next week.

By Chris Cromar
BBC Scotland Debate Night.
Debate Night is coming to Aberdeen next week. Image: BBC Scotland Debate Night.

Do you have any burning issues you want to get off your chest to a panel of politicians? Now is your chance to do so in Aberdeen next week.

BBC Scotland’s Debate Night will be in the Granite City on the evening of Wednesday April 24 for the second show of its sixth series.

Tickets for the programme are free and along with politicians, the panel will also include well-known figures from other walks of life to join in on the debate.

Recently, guests have included authors Alex Gray and Val McDermid, comedians Karen Dunbar and Susie McCabe, as well as former Scotland footballers Pat Nevin and Michael Stewart.

Karen Dunbar.
Comedian Karen Dunbar was on the panel of Debate Night in Stirling last month.

Others have included former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney, Lord Sugar’s advisor Mike Soutar from The Apprentice and The Inbetweeners producer Chris Young.

Launched in 2019, the topical discussion show has been to Aberdeen a number of times before, including in November last year for a “climate crisis special”, which focused on the just transition away from oil and gas.

Stephen Jardine.
BBC Scotland’s Debate Night is presented by Stephen Jardine. Image: Mentorn Scotland.

Presenter Stephen Jardine said: “Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland. With a UK general election looming, there’s never been a better time to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.

“We want people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student?  Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace – we need you.

‘We couldn’t do it without you’

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you.”

You can apply to be part of the Debate Night audience by visiting bbc.co.uk/debatenight and clicking on “Apply to the Audience”.

The programme will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel at 10.30pm next Wednesday.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ben Michie admitted endangering the life of a man who had headbutted him. Image: DC Thomson.
Man avoids jail for crutch attack that saw victim rushed to hospital with life-threatening…
The care assistant had been working at Hawkhill House on North Deeside Road. Image: Google maps
Milltimber care worker suspended after 'poking resident in face' and twisting her finger
Fresh haddock landed at Peterhead
New Peterhead fish processor will focus on smaller haddock
Darren Simpson. Image: Facebook
Thug admits attacking and robbing 87-year-old Aberdeen dementia sufferer
Backhill Steading is on the market for £440,000.
Stunning converted Kemnay mill with luxury interior reduced by £35,000
E-scooters were removed from the fish wholesaler after catching fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Staff were trapped in Torry fish firm as e-scooter blaze broke out
The Coop at Stoneywood is closed after a break in.
Aberdeen Co-op reopens following overnight raid
The student flats would be built in the car park of the four-storey Amicable House offices, in front of the Union Plaza development
NINE-STOREY block of student flats approved on Aberdeen's Union Street
Ashtead Technology sign took prominence when it joined the Alternative Investment Market in 2021.
Westhill firm Ashtead Technology powers ahead after acquiring Ace Winches
The house goes on auction. Image: Right Move
'Bargain' six-bedroom house near Stonehaven to go on auction

Conversation