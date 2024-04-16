Topical debate TV show wants you to join audience in Aberdeen

Do you have any burning issues you want to get off your chest to a panel of politicians? Now is your chance to do so in Aberdeen next week.

BBC Scotland’s Debate Night will be in the Granite City on the evening of Wednesday April 24 for the second show of its sixth series.

Tickets for the programme are free and along with politicians, the panel will also include well-known figures from other walks of life to join in on the debate.

Recently, guests have included authors Alex Gray and Val McDermid, comedians Karen Dunbar and Susie McCabe, as well as former Scotland footballers Pat Nevin and Michael Stewart.

Others have included former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney, Lord Sugar’s advisor Mike Soutar from The Apprentice and The Inbetweeners producer Chris Young.

Launched in 2019, the topical discussion show has been to Aberdeen a number of times before, including in November last year for a “climate crisis special”, which focused on the just transition away from oil and gas.

Presenter Stephen Jardine said: “Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland. With a UK general election looming, there’s never been a better time to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.

“We want people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace – we need you.

‘We couldn’t do it without you’

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you.”

You can apply to be part of the Debate Night audience by visiting bbc.co.uk/debatenight and clicking on “Apply to the Audience”.

The programme will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel at 10.30pm next Wednesday.