Greig Court residents hit out at ‘ignorant trolls’ after high-rise flat listed at £128 per night

Residents of a high-rise block of flats in Aberdeen have hit out at “irresponsible” online trolls who “don’t know anything about” the area.

It comes as people waded in on a P&J article that was published last week about a flat at high-rise Greig Court – just off of George Street – that is available to rent for £128 per night on booking.com.

Many people commenting on Facebook categorically said they would not stay in the area, with some even saying that they would not even if they were paid.

Defending the 19-storey flats – which were completed in 1977 – Gary Harper reacted to the comments by saying: “Ignorant people making remarks about things they know nothing about.”

The Press & Journal went to Greig Court today to speak to local residents to set the record straight.

A couple, who have lived in the block for 30 years, said they live in the ninth floor of the flats.

Responding directly to the trolls, the man said: “It’s quite irresponsible, because they don’t know anything about it.”

Although he admits there is “some bad”, he says there is “some good” as well in this “close-knit” community, especially “with the people that’s stayed here as long as”.

‘There’s good and bad everywhere’

His wife adds: “There’s good and bad everywhere, you can’t say you live in the best area because there’s always good and bad.”

When asked their favourite things about living in Greig Court, the man says it is the “city centre living” aspect of it, while for his wife it is “the views you get”.

Describing the flats as “nice”, the gentleman adds: “In the time we’ve lived here, we’ve never had a problem, it’s the same as any other scheme in the city.”

From three decades in the near 50-year-old block – which is situated next door to the 15-storey Hutcheon Court – to relatively new residents, The P&J caught up with Gurbuz Ertem, who has lived there for “around a year”.

“It’s quiet in my part because I’m on the first floor,” he said, before adding: “I know a couple of neighbours next to my flat”.

The only issues that Mr Ertem has with his property is heating being “too costly”.

He added: “I can see police coming around to check something, but I’ve never felt any security issues here.”

Greig Court: ‘Good place in a great area’

Fariha Ibnat, who has lived there for less than a year, describes Greig Court as “a good place in a great area”.

Discussing some of the pitfalls of living there, she says that “you always have to keep your window open or otherwise it becomes very humid” and mentioned that the lifts are sometimes “dirty”.

Despite this, she says that the people she speaks to in the flats are “very polite”.

Miss Ibnat praised Aberdeen City Council for their maintenance of the block and said: “Whenever there’s something broken, once you let the council know, they are pretty quick to fix it and I think the council are doing what they can and are doing really great.”

Wandering outside the buildings was Stephen Alexander, who has stayed in his 13th floor flat at Hutcheon Court for the past 35 years and now owns it.

“I’ve never had a problem,” he tells The P&J, adding: “I know all my neighbours and they’re all good neighbours.”

His favourite thing about living there is its central location, which he says is “handy for shopping”.

Although the higher up flats have a spectacular view of the city, as well as some of the North Sea, Mr Alexander says he does not look out the window much anymore.

“You did for a start, but you just look out the window to check the weather now.”

Describing the negative comments about Greig Court on social media as “really unfortunate”, George Street/Harbour councillor Desmond Bouse said: “Whatever occasional issues, Greig Court has a fantastic community who are active in improving not only their own patch but the whole George Street area.

“People often forget about the scale of these buildings. They are cities in the sky, of course you are going to have an element of anti-social behaviour, and that’s not to be ignored, but we can’t let it overshadow the countless amazing members of the community that call Greig Court home.”

‘There’s a lot of good people that live at Greig Court’

George Street Community Council chairman Andy McLeod acknowledged that there are “problems in the area”, but said: “There’s a lot of good people that live at Greig Court and Hutcheon Court, as well as all round George Street.

“We think that the renovation of these flats is well overdue and should be pushed up on the council’s agenda.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council added: “Criminality and anti-social behaviour is taken very seriously and we work closely with communities to tackle this issue. We also work alongside Police Scotland in developing “days of action”, a joint initiative which addresses criminality throughout Aberdeen.

“Resident-led inspections and community-led walkabouts are also carried out regularly and enable citizens to meet with representatives from Aberdeen City Council, as well as housing associations and community groups to identify areas of concern within their local area.

“A community caretaker post has been created within Greig and Hutcheon courts so that there is a daily presence to report any excessive noise and ensure that regular cleaning is being maintained.”