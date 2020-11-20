Deserted building handed back to city school hailed ‘great victory’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A decision by city council officials to return a deserted building to Aberdeen Grammar School has been hailed as a “real victory for common sense”.

Councillor Martin Greig, who campaigned for the former Lycee Francais MLF Total d’Aberdeen to be handed back to the school, described the move by Aberdeen City Council as a “great turnaround”.

The council announced last night that the former school annex on Esslemont Avenue will become part of an extension to the school, now the building’s lease agreement with French oil giant Total has expired.

Mr Grieg said: “I am delighted that the campaign to return the French School to the Grammar has succeeded.

“The Aberdeen Grammar community has been very patient. The pupils will definitely benefit from this turnaround.”

It is understood Aberdeen Grammar bosses want access into the building to increase social distancing and to have wider area for teaching.

The building fell under Aberdeen City Council control when the lease lapsed on November 1.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader and councillor Jenny Laing said: “I am absolutely delighted that the ending of the longstanding commercial lease means this building can now be fully utilised for the benefit of Aberdeen Grammar School pupils and staff.

“I know this decision will be warmly welcomed by staff, pupils and parents alike as the extra accommodation will provide the school with additional teaching space and afford staff greater flexibility as they deliver their high quality and diverse curriculum.”