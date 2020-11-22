Police called to Aberdeen ‘knife chase’ only to discover incident had been a poor joke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police were called to an Aberdeen street following a report of someone being chased by a man with a knife – only to discover the incident had been a poor joke.

Officers raced to Wingate Place in Aberdeen in the early hours of this morning after receiving the alarming report.

But when they arrived it was quickly established that no crime had taken place.

It is understood the parties knew each other and the incident had been a joke in poor taste.

Advice was given to the men involved in the incident, which happened in the Tillydrone area of the city, but no action was taken.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a man being chased by another man who was carrying a knife within a property on Wingate Place, Aberdeen.

“The incident was reported around 1am on Sunday, November 22.

“Officers attended, the circumstances were established and no criminality had taken place. Advice was given.”