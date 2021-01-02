Doctor parents praise ‘totally astounding’ NHS for helping deliver their baby, the first newborn of 2021 in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of proud doctors whose baby was the first to be born at the Aberdeen Maternity Hospital in 2021 have thanked the NHS for their “totally astounding” support in delivering their little one during the pandemic.

Proud parents Kieran and Kun Gullett, from Midstocket, welcomed their newborn son into the world at 4.43am yesterday.

The baby, who was born weighing a healthy 8lbs and 9oz, has not yet been named, but is already at home with his mum and dad, as well as big brother Ambrose.

Mr Gullett works in occupational health at TAC Healthcare and has been offering pre-deployment Covid testing to Scotland’s offshore workers, while his wife is an NHS consultant ophthalmologist – or eye surgeon.

The couple said they wanted to sing the praises of the hard-working staff at NHS Grampian who, despite Covid restrictions, were able to bring their son into the world with as little fuss as possible.

Mr Gullett, 41, said: “Kun had a water birth, which was something I was unfamiliar with, but it was a very soothing experience with lots of candlelight and music in the background – lots relaxing, semi-cheesy 80s songs.

“We had Sarah Duncan as the midwife, and Sharon Duncan was the health care assistant that helped us through the birth.

“They were just so supportive, especially as at the moment they have so much to put up with, and we’re exceptionally grateful.

“They looked after us spectacularly well. I just can’t thank them enough for all that they’ve done, particularly within the context of the pandemic.”

The key-worker parents also wanted to thank NHS Grampian’s Mhorag Cordiner for the care they provided mum Kun, 38, during her childbirth.

Mr Gullett said: “We really want to trumpet our praises for the NHS.

“We were in and out of the maternity unit within 12 hours, which I really think is totally astounding.

“To find out that our son was the first to be born in Aberdeen was really nice – and he was almost the first in Scotland.

“We’re not sure about his name yet. We’re thinking of either Fergus or Aitor, as I have Basque heritage, but right now we’re just going to get some rest.”

In the Highlands, the first baby of 2021 was born at 11.17am.

Lyla Frances Mohan was welcomed by proud parents Cheryl Cowie and Dylan Mohan six days early.

The first child to be born in Scotland in 2021 was 6lb 8.5oz Isabelle Paton, who arrived at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at 12.54am, to proud parents Jennifer and Richard Paton from Ratho.