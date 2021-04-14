Thursday, April 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Man clocked going over 100mph while overtaking cars on A96

by Craig Munro
April 14, 2021, 5:46 pm Updated: April 14, 2021, 7:37 pm
© Supplied by Police ScotlandPolice clocked the man going at 107mph on the A96. Picture from @PolScotRPU
Police caught a man driving at 47mph above the speed limit while overtaking cars on a major north-east road.

Inverurie Road Policing Unit clocked the 41-year-old going at 107mph, on a section of the A96 between Huntly and Inverurie where the limit is 60mph.

The man is now at risk of losing his licence, with a report set to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

