Man clocked going over 100mph while overtaking cars on A96

Police caught a man driving at 47mph above the speed limit while overtaking cars on a major north-east road.
Inverurie Road Policing Unit clocked the 41-year-old going at 107mph, on a section of the A96 between Huntly and Inverurie where the limit is 60mph.
The man is now at risk of losing his licence, with a report set to be sent to the procurator fiscal.
