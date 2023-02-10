Should visitor access be restricted to protect Skye beauty spots?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Should visitor access be restricted to protect Skye beauty spots?

By Donna MacAllister
February 10, 2023, 11:45 am
A Skye councillor says more should be done to protect the island's beauty spots like the Old Man of Storr, pictured, from damage caused by over-tourism. Image: JP Offord/Shutterstock
A Skye councillor says more should be done to protect the island's beauty spots like the Old Man of Storr, pictured, from damage caused by over-tourism. Image: JP Offord/Shutterstock

A shout-out for volunteers to fix holes tourists have torn into a Skye hillside has sparked a call for environmental protection.

The Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) is this weekend holding volunteer days to fix the slopes around the Old Man of Storr, one of Skye’s hot spots and natural wonders.

The volunteers will be repairing damage caused by the hiking boots of hundreds of people stepping off the paths.

But Skye councillor Drew Millar says it shouldn’t be solely up to the hard work of volunteers and organisations like OATS to care for sites like The Old Man of Storr, which attracts up to 200,000 visitors per year.

He instead wants more preventative measures to be considered.

‘Skye beauty spots are a free-for-all’

Skye councillor Drew Millar has argued that more could be done to protect Skye’s most popular sites from the huge number of visitors they attract annually. Image: Highland Council.

The veteran councillor said more debate is needed to hammer out the role of rangers in restricting the number of people going up to the Storr at one time.

“There are hundreds of people going up there every day, that’s far too many to be wandering up at one time for the path network, that’s why they spread out and go off onto the hill,” said Mr Millar.

Volunteers carrying out restoration work on the land around the Old Man of Storr. Image: Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland

“I think there is a huge discussion to be had about this, we need to ask if there’s a role here for the ranger because at the moment it’s just a free-for-all.”

Echoing earlier calls for Skye to be made Scotland’s next national park to protect its stunning scenery, Mr Millar said it was “a shame” volunteers were needed to make repairs to the site.

He added: “Our focus right now is very much on catering for the number of visitors that are coming to the Storr, but maybe we have to look at actually stopping so many going up there at one time.

“Maybe we should be allowing so many up and then waiting for so many to come back down again before we let more people up.”

Other popular areas of Skye which have had habitats damaged by huge footfall numbers and people going off-piste include the Fairy Pools and the Quiraing. 

A helicopter lowers materials for path and access improvement at the Fairy Pools on Skye, one of the isle’s busiest areas for tourists. Image: Muckle Media.

But Mr Millar said he doesn’t blame people for going off the beaten track.

The councillor added: “Lots of people don’t stick to the paths. Isn’t that what Scotland’s all about?”

How is pressure on beauty spots handled abroad?

Mr Millar says there are potentially lessons to be learned from how other countries handle the impact of visitors at their must-see sites.

He said he has seen effective patrolling at places like Mount Vesuvius in Italy, where the number of people going up at one time is limited. 

Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, Canada, is has also felt the Image: Shutterstock.

Other places, like the Machu Picchu trail in Peru and Canada’s Moraine Lake in Banff National Park also have visitor measures to protect fragile areas.

Mr Millar said he believes that before looking at more significant visitor restrictions, further discussions should be held around making places like the Old Man of Storr more accommodating to visitors.

However, he does not support more car parks being built.

Instead, the Skye councillor would rather see tourists transported by shuttle services to beauty spots instead, slashing the “huge amount of campervans who are determined to get right to the door”.

Is it possible to curb visitors numbers?

Damage at the Quiraing site on Skye, which has since been restored. Image: Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland.

The Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 means you can enjoy free access to most land in Scotland as long as you behave responsibly.

This complicates the picture for local authorities who want to control visitor numbers to certain sites.

An Access Exemption Order under section 22 of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 is only to used for a specific event, usually a festival or car rally, which can be up to 6 days.

It is however possible to secure longer term restrictions, for up to two years.

But there would need to be public consultation and the plan would need to be approved by a Scottish Government Minister.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said exemptions have not been used to restrict visitors, and to do so would require “significant justification”.

She added: “The only restrictions we trialled, and will likely continue to trial, were small areas, approximately 10 metre-squared at specific beaches that were being damaged by continuous camping, which were roped off and signed with an explanation.”

Want to help Skye’s landscape?

The Scottish Outdoor Access Trust (OATS) holds volunteer maintenance days to assist contractors who are improving paths to encourage people to stick to main paths.

Volunteers are asked to help restore damaged habitat, as well as with reseeding, turfing, digging over and blocking gullies, and filling in manmade footsteps in the landscape which are referred to as pigeon holes.

Click here to take part in this weekend’s maintenance days at the Old Man of Storr.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

Andrew Bowie MP at a bus stop in Aboyne, one of many Deeside and Donside communities he has argued isn't served well enough by public transport. Image: Andrew Bowie
Plea for better rural bus services for Deeside and Donside
Baby grey seal with paw over its face
Bird flu detected in seals with cases in Aberdeenshire and Highlands and Islands
A new fund is offering poorer households in places like Inverness the opportunity to swap their high-pollution vehicles for cash. The scheme seeks to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Poorer households to be offered £2,000 to scrap high-pollution cars
Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
The cost for charging your electric vehicle on rapid charging points in the Highlands will sharply rise, making them more expensive to run using these chargers than driving a petrol car. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council more than DOUBLES the cost of its EV charging - from £12…
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
Aberdeenshire Council has launched its own ebike hire project. Helena Leita from the council shows us in this article how to take one of the bikes out for a spin. She's pictured here at Ellon Community Campus on one of the ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Your step-by-step guide to Aberdeenshire's ebike hire scheme
This map shows the full extent of the pollution. Image: DC Thomson.
Video: Sewage filters keep washing up from Ellon to Newburgh — here's why

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…
The incident occurred on the A835 near its junction with the A832. Image: Google Maps.
A835 closed following two-vehicle crash near Braemore
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
A Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter was involved in the incident. Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency/PA Wire.
Coastguard helicopter avoided collision with microlight near Cruden Bay by altering course, report reveals
Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Red Nose Day celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston

Editor's Picks

Most Commented