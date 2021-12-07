Highland councillors approve plans for Glenmorangie expansion

An error occurred. Please try again.

Glenmorangie will build new warehouses in Fearn, in a move described as a “good news story” by local councillors.

The whisky company already operates a distillery and Tain, and opened an ‘innovation distillery‘ on the Dornoch Firth in September.

However, Glenmorangie has outgrown its current Tain site and now plans to build a whisky maturation facility in Fearn Drome industrial estate.

A planning application approved by councillors today includes 16 new warehouses, processing building and offices.

Lying just south of Fearn, the site is part of a historic military airfield.

The land now serves as an industrial estate, and is allocated for further development in the Inner Moray Firth Development Plan.

The facility will be accessed via the B9166 road, which also serves the neighbouring potato farm building.

Both the junction and a private access road will be widened to allow two HGVs to pass. Glenmorangie says there will not be a significant increase in traffic, with around two or three deliveries a day.

Economic boost

The five-year development will support nine full-time jobs and employ local contractors during the construction works. The planning report identifies a boost to the local economy as well as the growth of the whisky industry in Highland.

Glenmorangie ran an online consultation from October 30 to November 20 and also spoke to nearby community councils.

There were no objections to the application.

Tain and Easter Ross councillor Alasdair Rhind spoke in support of the application.

“Glenmorangie has been a major player around here for decades,” he said. “They’ve been good in their existing Tain site, but it’s now at capacity so they’re moving into Fearn.

“This is a five-year development and I’m sure they’ll continue to work well with the community and the council. It’s a good news story for the area.”