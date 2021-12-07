Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland councillors approve plans for Glenmorangie expansion

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 7, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 5:13 pm
Glenmorangie expansion
Glenmorangie has reached capacity at its Tain distillery.

Glenmorangie will build new warehouses in Fearn, in a move described as a “good news story” by local councillors.

The whisky company already operates a distillery and Tain, and opened an ‘innovation distillery‘ on the Dornoch Firth in September.

However, Glenmorangie has outgrown its current Tain site and now plans to build a whisky maturation facility in Fearn Drome industrial estate.

A planning application approved by councillors today includes 16 new warehouses,  processing building and offices.

Glenmorangie expansion
The current distillery in Tain.

Lying just south of Fearn, the site is part of a historic military airfield.

The land now serves as an industrial estate, and is allocated for further development in the Inner Moray Firth Development Plan.

The facility will be accessed via the B9166 road, which also serves the neighbouring potato farm building.

Both the junction and a private access road will be widened to allow two HGVs to pass. Glenmorangie says there will not be a significant increase in traffic, with around two or three deliveries a day.

Economic boost

The five-year development will support nine full-time jobs and employ local contractors during the construction works. The planning report identifies a boost to the local economy as well as the growth of the whisky industry in Highland.

Glenmorangie ran an online consultation from October 30 to November 20 and also spoke to nearby community councils.

There were no objections to the application.

Tain and Easter Ross councillor Alasdair Rhind spoke in support of the application.

“Glenmorangie has been a major player around here for decades,” he said. “They’ve been good in their existing Tain site, but it’s now at capacity so they’re moving into Fearn.

“This is a five-year development and I’m sure they’ll continue to work well with the community and the council. It’s a good news story for the area.”

