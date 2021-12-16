Shetland schools bring back one-way system and suspend parents evening to slow spread of Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Schools across Shetland have stepped up their Covid protocols to protect pupils and staff for the final days of term.

The schools are due to break up for the Christmas break on Tuesday and the council has introduced some measures to ensure it is a happy one.

One-way systems have been put in place, social distancing rules reintroduced and teachers and other staff have been told to stay in the one classroom all day.

Parents evenings scheduled for January have also been cancelled.

Although no confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported in Shetland, the council is taking precautionary steps to protect islanders.

George Smith, chairman of the council’s education and families committee, said: “It is important to keep our schools and early learning settings open, but this must be done in a safe way for children, young people and staff.

“These mitigations are important and proportionate at this time and will be kept under review as more becomes known about the impact of the Omicron variant.”

What are the mitigations in place?

The Covid measures currently in place across all Shetland schools and early learning settings are:

Re-introducing the one setting per day principle for all staff

School risk assessments will be regularly reviewed and updated

Staff must maintain two metres physical distancing at all times

All staff and secondary school pupils must wear face coverings

Hand sanitiser must be used by all when arriving at school and throughout the day

One way systems will be in place throughout schools

More daily cleaning must take place, both during the school day and afterwards

Parents and carers are advised to avoid contact with other parents, children and young people at the school entrance, on the way to school and after school

Parents and carers must wear face coverings when collecting children from school or dropping them off

CO2 monitors will be used to ensure adequate air flow and ventilation, monitoring the level of CO2 and temperature in classrooms

All staff and secondary pupils will have access to lateral flow test kits

All parents evenings that were planned to take place between December 20 and January 14 have also been cancelled.

Only essential visitors will be able to visit schools and early learning settings. These include educational psychologists, allied health professionals, nurses, social workers, youth workers, Skills Development Scotland advisors and those providing therapeutic support.