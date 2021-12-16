Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shetland schools bring back one-way system and suspend parents evening to slow spread of Covid

By Lauren Robertson
December 16, 2021, 9:56 am Updated: December 16, 2021, 10:34 am
Pupils and staff will have to abide by new rules.
Schools across Shetland have stepped up their Covid protocols to protect pupils and staff for the final days of term.

The schools are due to break up for the Christmas break on Tuesday and the council has introduced some measures to ensure it is a happy one.

One-way systems have been put in place, social distancing rules reintroduced and teachers and other staff have been told to stay in the one classroom all day.

Parents evenings scheduled for January have also been cancelled.

Although no confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported in Shetland, the council is taking precautionary steps to protect islanders.

George Smith, chairman of the council’s education and families committee, said: “It is important to keep our schools and early learning settings open, but this must be done in a safe way for children, young people and staff.

“These mitigations are important and proportionate at this time and will be kept under review as more becomes known about the impact of the Omicron variant.”

What are the mitigations in place?

The Covid measures currently in place across all Shetland schools and early learning settings are:

  • Re-introducing the one setting per day principle for all staff
  • School risk assessments will be regularly reviewed and updated
  • Staff must maintain two metres physical distancing at all times
  • All staff and secondary school pupils must wear face coverings
  • Hand sanitiser must be used by all when arriving at school and throughout the day
  • One way systems will be in place throughout schools
  • More daily cleaning must take place, both during the school day and afterwards
  • Parents and carers are advised to avoid contact with other parents, children and young people at the school entrance, on the way to school and after school
  • Parents and carers must wear face coverings when collecting children from school or dropping them off
  • CO2 monitors will be used to ensure adequate air flow and ventilation, monitoring the level of CO2 and temperature in classrooms
  • All staff and secondary pupils will have access to lateral flow test kits

All parents evenings that were planned to take place between December 20 and January 14 have also been cancelled.

Only essential visitors will be able to visit schools and early learning settings. These include educational psychologists, allied health professionals, nurses, social workers, youth workers, Skills Development Scotland advisors and those providing therapeutic support.

