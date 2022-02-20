Cycling film What Would Mary Do? recreates Highland adventure of Scottish teen told in 1930s diaries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cycling film What Would Mary Do? recreates Highland adventure of Scottish teen told in 1930s diaries

By Lauren Robertson
February 20, 2022, 6:51 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 6:57 pm
What Would Mary Do? was created by Maciek Tomiczek. Picture by Maciek Tomiczek.
What Would Mary Do? was created by Maciek Tomiczek. Picture by Maciek Tomiczek.

A new cycling film, premiered at the Fort William Mountain Festival, recreates the adventures a Scottish teen detailed in her diaries from the 1930s.

Mary Harvie was 17-years-old in the summer of 1936 when she and her two sisters, Ella and Jean, set off on a two-week 500-mile cycle and hostelling adventure.

The trio, from Shotts, explored the north west Highlands, Skye, Highland Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Mary’s son, Harvie Paterson, transcribed his mother’s diaries from the trip during lockdown and passed them onto Hostelling Scotland, thinking they might want to keep them in their archives.

Instead, they partnered with The Adventure Syndicate to bring the diaries to life through the film What Would Mary Do?

What Would Mary Do?

The Adventure Syndicate is a group of female adventurers and storytellers who promote mental and physical wellbeing through their outdoor endeavours.

Lee Craigie, Philippa Battye and Alice Lemkes from group embarked on a five-day, 300-mile trip from Glasgow to the Highlands and Skye, inspired by Mary’s diaries.

Ms Cragie explained how thinking of Mary helped them along the way.

“Our respect and admiration for Mary Harvie’s spirit grew and grew the more we thought about the trip she made with her sisters in 1936,” she explained.

L-R: Mary with her sisters Jean and Ella.

“In her diaries Mary comes across as someone totally up for a challenge, really curious, full of energy and above all, humble and understated about the things she did.

“Mary’s willingness to stay in each moment and make the very best of every situation became our guiding mantra. If we were cold, lacking enthusiasm or looking for the easy way out we asked ourselves, ‘What would Mary do?’. She developed superhuman attributes by the end of our trip.”

‘Too exciting to be hidden away’

The cycling film What Would Mary Do? was created by Maciek Tomiczek and was premiered at the festival on February 19.

Changes to Scotland’s landscape in the last 86 years meant the group couldn’t follow the Harvie sisters’ route exactly, but they still managed to pay homage to it.

They used forgotten single track roads, made coffee in scenic spots, read, sketched, and stayed at seven hostels along the way.

Lee Craigie, Phillippa Battye and Alice Lemkes from the Adventure Syndicate. Picture by Maciek Tomiczek

Margo Paterson, chief executive of Hostelling Scotland, said: “The great thing about hostelling is the sense of community and the unique relationships our members and guests have with our hostel teams.

“This adventure was born from a chance conversation between Mary’s son Harvie Paterson and Karl and Lorna who manage our Port Charlotte Youth Hostel on Islay. Harvie told them that he had transcribed his mother’s diaries during lockdown and wondered if we would be interested in adding them to our archives, but Mary’s story was far too exciting to be hidden away.

“We were delighted that Lee, Philippa and Alice shared our vision and at a time when sustainable, active travel has never been more relevant, they have created a fantastic story of their own.

“This has been brilliantly captured on film by Maciek Tomiczek who has managed to tell a fantastic adventure story showcasing the outstanding beauty of Scotland (no matter what the weather!).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]