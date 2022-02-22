Petrol prices top £1.60 per litre in Highlands amid record costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fuel prices soared past £1.60 per litre in parts of the Highlands.

At Tongue in Sutherland it was 161.6p per litre for diesel and 158.8p for petrol.

Tongue is on the popular North Coast 500 driving route – Scotland’s answer to America’s Route 66.

It is now likely that 516-mile road trip will get even more expensive.

Oil and gas prices are climbing on fears that the Ukraine-Russia crisis will disrupt supplies across the world.

The price of Brent crude oil, an international benchmark, reached a seven-year high of $99.38 (£73) a barrel on Tuesday.

The RAC warned the crisis would push up UK petrol prices further, after they hit a record 149.12p a litre on Sunday.

Average diesel prices hit 152.51p a litre on Monday, just below Sunday’s record of 152.58p.