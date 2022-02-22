Man arrested and charged following reported drugs find at Shetland airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a reported drugs recovery at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland.

It comes after police, working with Dogs Against Drugs, acted on intelligence and arrested the man at the airport.

He was arrested at around 6pm on Monday, February 21 and was due to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday, February 22.

Inspector Samantha Greshon spoke of the force’s determination to stop drugs from being brought into Shetland.

She said: “We are determined to work to prevent drugs being brought to Shetland using all resources available to us.

“The public has an important role to play in helping with this and I would urge anyone with information about drugs of those trying to bring them here to get in touch by calling 101 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”