Western Isles records its second-highest daily case count since pandemic began

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Western Isles has recorded its second highest daily Covid count since the began.

Due to the island’s remoteness, cases have been relatively low amongst the population, but rose to a high of 51 on December 28 last year.

And today’s figures show a leap from 19 to 48 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile NHS Grampian has recorded the third highest number of cases in Scotland today, with 766. NHS Highland has 521.

In total, Scotland recorded 6,756 news cases.

A further 15 people have died from Covid-19, including one person from Aberdeenshire.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

Hospitalisations in Scotland continue to rise after falling to 885 on February 13.

The number of people in hospitals has risen again, with 1,093 patients currently in hospitals with Covid-19.

This includes 11 people currently in intensive care.

Vaccinations continue to roll out across the country, with over 71.3% of over-12s having received at least three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, including a booster dose.

The latest figures show that NHS Highland has administered 213,000 booster doses, over 75% of the over-12s population.

In Grampian, the figure is just over 362,000 representing over 71% of over-12s.

The end of Scottish Covid laws

Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the legal restrictions over Covid would stop on March 21.

The Scottish Government will still advise the public to wear face masks in public settings, but it will no longer a legal requirement.

Also announced was the end to the government’s controversial Covid passport scheme on February 28.

This was a requirement for people to show proof of vaccination to enter into public venues.

This comes as the UK prepares to live with Covid-19 as a part of daily life.

It is expected that free testing will continue in Scotland whereas in England and Wales free testing will end on April 1.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that Scotland would move to a “more targeted scheme” to reduce infection in high-risk settings like care homes and hospitals.