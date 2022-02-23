Western Isles records its second-highest daily case count since pandemic began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles records its second-highest daily case count since pandemic began

By Ross Hempseed
February 23, 2022, 3:14 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 3:24 pm
Post Thumbnail

The Western Isles has recorded its second highest daily Covid count since the began.

Due to the island’s remoteness, cases have been relatively low amongst the population, but rose to a high of 51 on December 28 last year.

And today’s figures show a leap from 19 to 48 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile NHS Grampian has recorded the third highest number of cases in Scotland today, with 766. NHS Highland has 521.

In total, Scotland recorded 6,756 news cases.

A further 15 people have died from Covid-19, including one person from Aberdeenshire.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

Hospitalisations in Scotland continue to rise after falling to 885 on February 13.

The number of people in hospitals has risen again, with 1,093 patients currently in hospitals with Covid-19.

This includes 11 people currently in intensive care.

Vaccinations continue to roll out across the country, with over 71.3% of over-12s having received at least three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, including a booster dose.

The latest figures show that NHS Highland has administered 213,000 booster doses, over 75% of the over-12s population.

In Grampian, the figure is just over 362,000 representing over 71% of over-12s.

The end of Scottish Covid laws

Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the legal restrictions over Covid would stop on March 21.

The Scottish Government will still advise the public to wear face masks in public settings, but it will no longer a legal requirement.

Also announced was the end to the government’s controversial Covid passport scheme on February 28.

This was a requirement for people to show proof of vaccination to enter into public venues.

This comes as the UK prepares to live with Covid-19 as a part of daily life.

It is expected that free testing will continue in Scotland whereas in England and Wales free testing will end on April 1.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that Scotland would move to a “more targeted scheme” to reduce infection in high-risk settings like care homes and hospitals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal