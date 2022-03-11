Ban on ‘political’ messaging dropped to light up St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney in solidarity with Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Magnus Cathedral is to be lit up in yellow and blue for three nights to reflect Orkney’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The move has been agreed by Orkney Islands councillors who have waived the ban on “political” messaging on the historic building.

The Kirkwall cathedral is set to follow the example of other iconic buildings such as the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Paris City Hall, the Wallace Monument and the Empire State Building.

Orkney Islands Council’s leisure and culture manager Garry Burton said it has had informal approaches from members of the public and local media.

While OIC has acceded to requests from charities and other good causes, its policy previously precluded any displays on the Orkney landmark which have a “political element”.