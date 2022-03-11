Ban on ‘political’ messaging dropped to light up St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney in solidarity with Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ban on ‘political’ messaging dropped to light up St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney in solidarity with Ukraine

By Iain Grant
March 11, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 3:37 pm
St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney.
St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

St Magnus Cathedral is to be lit up in yellow and blue for three nights to reflect Orkney’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The move has been agreed by Orkney Islands councillors who have waived the ban on “political” messaging on the historic building.

The Kirkwall cathedral is set to follow the example of other iconic buildings such as the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Paris City Hall, the Wallace Monument and the Empire State Building.

Orkney Islands Council’s leisure and culture manager Garry Burton said it has had informal approaches from members of the public and local media.

While OIC has acceded to requests from charities and other good causes, its policy previously precluded any displays on the Orkney landmark which have a “political element”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal