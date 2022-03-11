Ban on ‘political’ messaging dropped to light up St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney in solidarity with Ukraine By Iain Grant March 11, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 3:37 pm St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Magnus Cathedral is to be lit up in yellow and blue for three nights to reflect Orkney’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The move has been agreed by Orkney Islands councillors who have waived the ban on “political” messaging on the historic building. The Kirkwall cathedral is set to follow the example of other iconic buildings such as the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Paris City Hall, the Wallace Monument and the Empire State Building. Orkney Islands Council’s leisure and culture manager Garry Burton said it has had informal approaches from members of the public and local media. While OIC has acceded to requests from charities and other good causes, its policy previously precluded any displays on the Orkney landmark which have a “political element”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Christmas tree lighting to add some festive joy to Orkney this weekend Brexit and Covid hold-ups delay restoration work at St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney This Orkney cathedral has been named one of the 100 best in Europe Orkney councillors hold up their hands over parking bay debacle