A836 road is closed after firefighters still battling Highland wildfire 12 hours on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A836 road is closed after firefighters still battling Highland wildfire 12 hours on

By Lottie Hood
March 28, 2022, 7:20 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 8:41 pm
Firefighters have been working to extinguish the blaze near Lairg since 8.30am this morning.
Firefighters have been working to extinguish the blaze near Lairg since 8.30am this morning.

The A836 Altnaharra to Tongue road near Lairg has been closed after firefighter teams have been working to extinguish a wildfire for 12 hours.

The fire broke out on Craggie hill near Lairg before 7.30am on Monday morning.

Crews from several fire appliances have been rotating throughout the day to fight the blaze near the A836.

The fire service received the call around 7.30am and the first appliance from Durness arrived on the scene about an hour later.

Additional fire appliances were requested at 2.25pm and again at 4.45pm to help tackle the wildfire burning on two fronts.

Police were made aware of the road closure around 4pm and officers attended to assist with traffic management.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said that four crews from Lairg, Thurso and the community response unit from Balintore are in attendance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal