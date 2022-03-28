A836 road is closed after firefighters still battling Highland wildfire 12 hours on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A836 Altnaharra to Tongue road near Lairg has been closed after firefighter teams have been working to extinguish a wildfire for 12 hours.

The fire broke out on Craggie hill near Lairg before 7.30am on Monday morning.

Crews from several fire appliances have been rotating throughout the day to fight the blaze near the A836.

The fire service received the call around 7.30am and the first appliance from Durness arrived on the scene about an hour later.

Additional fire appliances were requested at 2.25pm and again at 4.45pm to help tackle the wildfire burning on two fronts.

Police were made aware of the road closure around 4pm and officers attended to assist with traffic management.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said that four crews from Lairg, Thurso and the community response unit from Balintore are in attendance.