‘Our needs are not being considered properly’: Skye resident says scrapping face coverings will leave vulnerable people at risk

A Skye resident says the needs of vulnerable citizens are not being met as the Scottish Government announce the withdrawal of all Covid restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that the requirement to wear face coverings in public settings will become guidance from April 18.

Eradicating rules on face coverings marks the end to legal Covid restrictions in Scotland.

The announcement has raised concerns among vulnerable members of society who worry that removing masks will leave them at severe risk.

Dr Caroline Gould from Skye was forced to shield during the first lockdown as she lives with a rare genetic condition.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS), Dr Gould, who relies on a wheelchair, says the needs of vulnerable and disabled people are simply not being met.

‘I want to be treated as I should be’

She said: “We were told masks were to protect ourselves and protect other people so if people’s aren’t going to be wearing masks, they’re not protecting other people.

“We all need to get on with our lives and I should have an equal opportunity with everybody else to do that but the Scottish Government is not treating me as though I am anything other than, worse than a third class citizen.

“I want to be treated as I should be and I want other vulnerable and disabled people to be treated as they should be, as equals and that is not happening. Our needs are not being considered properly.

“We live in a society where we are supposed to care for each other. I would like to see that happening.”

In a recent poll, carried out by the Press & Journal and Evening Express, more than half of more than 700 respondents said they would be binning all their face masks when restrictions ease.

Distance Aware scheme failures

Dr Gould has cited concerns with the government’s Distance Aware scheme, which is designed to help those worried about mixing with others do so safely.

Individuals are provided with a coloured badge or lanyard highlighting their desire for space and extra care while out in public.

Dr Gould says the lack of knowledge about the scheme has resulted in failings.

She added: “I get more people in my face now when I go out in my wheelchair because they are trying to read what this distance aware scheme lanyard or badge says but it doesn’t say anything. It says a fat nothing. It doesn’t get the message across.”

Protecting vulnerable members of society

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s National Clinical Director, relayed his sympathies to those facing hardships during the pandemic.

However, he says striking a balance remains an ongoing challenge.

Speaking to GMS, he said: “I have huge sympathy for her position and the tens of thousands of other who are at that end of the risk spectrum.

He added: “My inbox is now full of people saying don’t remove things, having switched six weeks ago from an inbox full of thousands of people saying remove everything.

“We have to strike a balance and not everyone will think we have that balance right . That group are the group we have to protect as individuals.

“We are not powerless, you and I can help protect her and many others and help protect our selves.”