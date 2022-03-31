‘Our needs are not being considered properly’: Skye resident says scrapping face coverings will leave vulnerable people at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Our needs are not being considered properly’: Skye resident says scrapping face coverings will leave vulnerable people at risk

By Michelle Henderson
March 31, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 10:56 am
Face masks will no longer be a legal requirement in Scotland from April 18.
A Skye resident says the needs of vulnerable citizens are not being met as the Scottish Government announce the withdrawal of all Covid restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that the requirement to wear face coverings in public settings will become guidance from April 18.

Eradicating rules on face coverings marks the end to legal Covid restrictions in Scotland.

The announcement has raised concerns among vulnerable members of society who worry that removing masks will leave them at severe risk.

Dr Caroline Gould from Skye was forced to shield during the first lockdown as she lives with a rare genetic condition.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS), Dr Gould, who relies on a wheelchair, says the needs of vulnerable and disabled people are simply not being met.

‘I want to be treated as I should be’

She said: “We were told masks were to protect ourselves and protect other people so if people’s aren’t going to be wearing masks, they’re not protecting other people.

“We all need to get on with our lives and I should have an equal opportunity with everybody else to do that but the Scottish Government is not treating me as though I am anything other than, worse than a third class citizen.

“I want to be treated as I should be and I want other vulnerable and disabled people to be treated as they should be, as equals and that is not happening. Our needs are not being considered properly.

“We live in a society where we are supposed to care for each other. I would like to see that happening.”

In a recent poll, carried out by the Press & Journal and Evening Express, more than half of more than 700 respondents said they would be binning all their face masks when restrictions ease.

Distance Aware scheme failures

Dr Gould has cited concerns with the government’s Distance Aware scheme, which is designed to help those worried about mixing with others do so safely.

Individuals are provided with a coloured badge or lanyard highlighting their desire for space and extra care while out in public.

The distance aware campaign was launched to help those worried about mixing with others do so safely.

Dr Gould says the lack of knowledge about the scheme has resulted in failings.

She added: “I get more people in my face now when I go out in my wheelchair because they are trying to read what this distance aware scheme lanyard or badge says but it doesn’t say anything. It says a fat nothing. It doesn’t get the message across.”

Protecting vulnerable members of society

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s National Clinical Director, relayed his sympathies to those facing hardships during the pandemic.

However, he says striking a balance remains an ongoing challenge.

astraZeneca
National clinical director Jason Leitch.

Speaking to GMS, he said: “I have huge sympathy for her position and the tens of thousands of other who are at that end of the risk spectrum.

He added: “My inbox is now full of people saying don’t remove things, having switched six weeks ago from an inbox full of thousands of people saying remove everything.

“We have to strike a balance and not everyone will think we have that balance right . That group are the group we have to protect as individuals.

“We are not powerless, you and I can help protect her and many others and help protect our selves.”

