Three newborn lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor

Police are on the hunt for three missing lambs taken from a farm building near Culloden Moor.

The lambs were taken from a farm building located alongside the road between Culloden Moor Inn and the bridge crossing the River Nairn between Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14.

Described as just days old, two black lambs and one white lamb have disappeared although it is believed the lambs have been stolen.

Police have issued an appeal to the public to help locate the vulnerable animals.

Warnings have been circulating in recent months about the risks to livestock during lambing season.

It comes after a 73-year-old man was charged following the deaths of four lambs in Keith last month.

Anyone with information about the missing sheep is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 quoting incident number 1685 of April 14 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.