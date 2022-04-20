Demolition to begin on the fire-damaged Park Primary School building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Demolition to begin on the fire-damaged Park Primary School building

By Ross Hempseed
April 20, 2022, 4:36 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 5:23 pm
Park Primary
Demolition work at Park Primary School is due to take eight weeks to complete from next week. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The remains of the fire-damaged Park Primary building in Invergordon will finally be demolished next week.

The building suffered two devastating fires in February 2020 and another in February 2021.

The blazes left the building a hollowed-out shell with the roof badly damaged.

Park Primary
The building suffered major fire damage from two fires in 2020 and 2021. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The first fire occurred on February 24, 2020, when pupils and staff had to evacuate the building, resulting in the site being closed off.

A second fire damaged the remaining older section of the school, leaving authorities no option but to demolish the building.

The school had an enrolment of around 160 students who are learning in modular classrooms near Invergordon Academy.

Park Primary
The windows and doors are boarded up in anticipation for demolition. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The demolition work is due to commence on Monday, April 25 by Central Demolition, with the doors and windows being boarded up for safety.

Work to tear down the Park Primary building is set to take eight weeks to complete.

Funding for a new building on the site was approved by Highland Council at its meeting on September, 9 2021, with a target completion date of August 2024.

Park Primary
The fire at Park Primary School, Invergordon. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal