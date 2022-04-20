Demolition to begin on the fire-damaged Park Primary School building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The remains of the fire-damaged Park Primary building in Invergordon will finally be demolished next week.

The building suffered two devastating fires in February 2020 and another in February 2021.

The blazes left the building a hollowed-out shell with the roof badly damaged.

The first fire occurred on February 24, 2020, when pupils and staff had to evacuate the building, resulting in the site being closed off.

A second fire damaged the remaining older section of the school, leaving authorities no option but to demolish the building.

The school had an enrolment of around 160 students who are learning in modular classrooms near Invergordon Academy.

The demolition work is due to commence on Monday, April 25 by Central Demolition, with the doors and windows being boarded up for safety.

Work to tear down the Park Primary building is set to take eight weeks to complete.

Funding for a new building on the site was approved by Highland Council at its meeting on September, 9 2021, with a target completion date of August 2024.