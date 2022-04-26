Outgoing convener of Orkney council addresses final full meeting with a poem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Outgoing convener of Orkney council addresses final full meeting with a poem

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
April 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 11:49 am
The outgoing convener of Orkney council convener Harvey Johnston.

The outgoing convener of Orkney Islands Council addressed a final general meeting of the current council today, reading a short poem he had written for the occasion.

Today’s brief special general meeting of the council lasted only around seven minutes.

The only items on the agenda were the draft minutes for other meetings, such as the local review board, the planning committee, and the special policy and resources meeting held last week.

The current convener Harvey Johnston – a councillor for the West Mainland – is not seeking re-election at the council elections on May 5.

He has often addressed significant moments over the five-year council term with his poetry, written in Orcadian dialect.

Outgoing convener marks end of council era with poetry

At the end of today’s meeting, he said: “This is the last meeting of this council after five years and I have a short statement here, by way of the final curtain, as it were.”

He then read a piece titled ‘The Chain and the Chair’:

We must not be forlorn, as we meet this fine morn

And wur last resolutions declare

As the end quickly nears, O’ five marvellous years

I’ve minded the Chain and the Chair.

 

As this council wears done, Hid is worth mindan on

Half a decade’s achievements we share

What an honour hid’s been, Members here tae convene

In front o’ the Chain and the Chair.

 

In the chambers we see, nightly on the TV

The behaviour cheust maks me despair

Here I gladly reflect, at the grace and respect

Shown each other, the Chain and the Chair.

 

Many fine folk I’ve met: sights I’ll never forget

I’ve been privileged beyond compare

But dear freends I doot, hid is time tae bow oot

And pass on the Chain and the Chair.

 

Councillor Johnston’s address was met with enthusiastic applause from those in the meeting at the Orkney council chamber.

Orkney council convener’s address met with applause

An approximate translation of the poem, to standard English:

 

We must not be forlorn, as we meet this fine morn

And our last resolutions declare

As the end quickly nears, of five marvellous years

I’ve minded the Chain and the Chair.

 

As this council wears done, it’s worth remembering

Half a decade’s achievements we share

What an honour it’s been, members here to convene

In front of the Chain and the Chair.

 

In the chambers we see, nightly on the TV

The behaviour just makes me despair

Here I gladly reflect, at the grace and respect

Shown each other,  the Chain and the Chair.

 

Many fine folk I’ve met: sights I’ll never forget

I’ve been privileged beyond compare

But dear friends, I’m afraid it is time to bow out

And pass on the Chain and the Chair.

