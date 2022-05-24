Portree Urgent Care Centre only open over the weekend due to staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Skye medical centre will be shut this week due to staff shortages.

Portree Urgent Care Centre will only be open over the weekend due to ongoing staffing problems.

The centre will only be open between 8am-8.30pm on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

It comes just two weeks after it reduced its hours for the same reason.

It is the only urgent care facility available to residents on the Isle of Skye, who could be forced to travel over 25 miles to Broadford for a similar service.

A spokesman for NHS Highland, who operate the service, said: “Anyone requiring urgent care should always contact NHS 24 on 111 before attending the centre. People should always call 999 in an emergency.

“We are doing everything we can to improve the staffing situation and will provide an update next week. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”