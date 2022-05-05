Top riders saddle up for return of Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top riders saddle up for return of Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup

By Lauren Robertson
May 5, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 4:43 pm
Matt Walker, 2020 Overall World Cup Champion.
Tens of thousands of mountain bike fans are expected to flock to Fort William later this month for the return of a legendary biking event.

The 19th Mercedes-Benz Mountain UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will return to the Highland town after two years of pandemic cancellations.

On May 21 and 22, 250 world-class riders will battle it out on Anoach Mor for the Downhill World Cup and 4x Pro Tour titles.

Reece Wilson, 2020 World Cup champion, is among those gearing up to take part in the “iconic” event.

“It’s fantastic to have the Fort William World Cup back for 2022. It’s such an iconic venue and never fails to deliver exciting racing,” he said.

“There are not many tracks that challenge you the way Fort William does, and I always enjoy riding it. I’m excited to get it under way.”

Matt Walker is one of 250 world-class riders who will be competing.

£4million for the Scottish economy

Paul Bush, VisitScotland’s director of events, said such events are of huge importance.

He said: “Scotland is one of the best places in the world to experience events and after the challenges of the last two years it is great to have the Fort William UCI Mountain Bike World Cup back.

“Events play an important role in our communities, as they allow us all to connect, enjoy and share memorable experiences.”

‘Highlight in the calendar’

The 2022 event is expected to bring £4million to the Scottish economy with fans and riders flooding to the west coast town.

Matt Walker, 2020 Overall World Cup Champion, praised the fans for making the event what it is, with more than 21,000 expected to attend later this month.

“Fort William is a real highlight in the calendar and I can’t wait to get back up there this year and compete,” he said.

“The fans are always incredible and after two years away, it’ll be great to compete in front of them again and feed off the energy and noise they provide.”

