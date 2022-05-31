Man taken to hospital in Orkney after falling ill onboard ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital in Orkney after falling ill onboard a ferry.

The casualty was aboard a passenger vessel sailing on the east coast near Aberdeen when he began to feel unwell.

Crew onboard raised the alarm around 7pm on Monday evening.

The vessel made haste for Orkney overnight, arriving into port this morning.

Coastguard teams were on hand waiting for the vessel’s arrival.

Upon reaching safe harbour, coastguard volunteers helped to escort the man off the vessel before transferring him into the hands of paramedics.

He has been transferred to hospital in Orkney for further treatment. His condition is unknown.