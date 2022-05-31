Man taken to hospital in Orkney after falling ill onboard ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man taken to hospital in Orkney after falling ill onboard ferry

By Michelle Henderson
May 31, 2022, 8:56 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 9:27 am
ictures of Ambulances and Paramedics at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Pictured - emergency vehicles at Aberdeen ambulance station. Picture by Scott Baxter 04/02/2021
The man was onboard a vessel sailing on the east coast near Aberdeen on Monday evening when the alarm was raised.

A man has been taken to hospital in Orkney after falling ill onboard a ferry.

The casualty was aboard a passenger vessel sailing on the east coast near Aberdeen when he began to feel unwell.

Crew onboard raised the alarm around 7pm on Monday evening.

The vessel made haste for Orkney overnight, arriving into port this morning.

Coastguard teams were on hand waiting for the vessel’s arrival.

Upon reaching safe harbour, coastguard volunteers helped to escort the man off the vessel before transferring him into the hands of paramedics.

He has been transferred to hospital in Orkney for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal