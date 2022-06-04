Signal fault causes disruption to rail services between Inverness and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Signal fault causes disruption to rail services between Inverness and Aberdeen

By Michelle Henderson
June 4, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: June 4, 2022, 4:38 pm
Rail services between Inverness and Nairn are currently cancelled due to a signalling fault on the line.
Trains between Inverness and Aberdeen are returning to normal following a  signalling fault.

ScotRail services were facing delay or cancellation this afternoon after a fault was reported on the line between Inverness and Nairn.

Engineers from Network Rail were drafted to the area to investigate and repair the issue between the two Highland stations.

Rail bosses have confirmed the fault has been repaired with services now returning to normal.

Train services between Inverness and Nairn were cancelled for several hours as a result of the fault.

Services bound for Aberdeen were bearing the brunt of the disruption as the line was blocked

The 3.25pm service from Aberdeen to Inverness was pulled from the schedule as well as the 2.30pm services from Inverness to Aberdeen.

These cancellations follow an earlier delay onboard the 11.56am service bound for Inverness, which remained stranded in Nairn for some time.

The disruption comes less than two weeks after a temporary timetable was imposed by the rail firm.

A third of Scotrail services were axed from the schedule due to an ongoing dispute over pay with staff.

Around 700 journey’s across Scotland have been affected by the move which has received criticism from representatives and customers alike.

