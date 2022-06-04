Signal fault causes disruption to rail services between Inverness and Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains between Inverness and Aberdeen are returning to normal following a signalling fault.

ScotRail services were facing delay or cancellation this afternoon after a fault was reported on the line between Inverness and Nairn.

Engineers from Network Rail were drafted to the area to investigate and repair the issue between the two Highland stations.

Rail bosses have confirmed the fault has been repaired with services now returning to normal.

UPDATE: The fault has been fixed and services are returning to normal but some disruption is still expected. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 4, 2022

Train services between Inverness and Nairn were cancelled for several hours as a result of the fault.

Services bound for Aberdeen were bearing the brunt of the disruption as the line was blocked

The 3.25pm service from Aberdeen to Inverness was pulled from the schedule as well as the 2.30pm services from Inverness to Aberdeen.

These cancellations follow an earlier delay onboard the 11.56am service bound for Inverness, which remained stranded in Nairn for some time.

The disruption comes less than two weeks after a temporary timetable was imposed by the rail firm.

A third of Scotrail services were axed from the schedule due to an ongoing dispute over pay with staff.

Around 700 journey’s across Scotland have been affected by the move which has received criticism from representatives and customers alike.