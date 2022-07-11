Island communities say they have been ‘out of sight and out of mind’ during fuel price crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Island communities say they have been ‘out of sight and out of mind’ during fuel price crisis

By Cameron Roy
July 11, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 11:27 am
The Isle of Raasay is situated off the east side of the Isle of Skye in the Inner Hebrides.
The Isle of Raasay is situated off the east side of the Isle of Skye in the Inner Hebrides.

The islands business community claim they have been neglected during the fuel prices crisis.

The cost of fuel has reached record-breaking levels in recent weeks.

Island neighborhoods have been hit particularly hard, as residents are often required to use ferry services and cars to travel.

Scottish Rural Action is a charity that works to connect island and rural communities with decision makers in government.

Its national coordinator, Artemis Pana, lives on the Isle of Rassay which is a 20-minute ferry ride to Skye.

Rassay Ferry sign at Sconser on the Isle of Skye as the MV Hallaig the CalMac ferry. Photo by Allan Milligan

Ferry price ‘absolutely astronomical’

She said: “Rassay and Skye are designed to be very, very interdependent.

“Skye is where most of the key services and supermarkets are.

“The bridge is the ferry. And it has gone up another £3 over the past few years.

“The price hikes over the past few years have been absolutely astronomical.

The short return journey now costs £4.20 for a foot passenger and £14 for a car. This makes it very difficult to commute from the island for work regularly.

Mrs Pana added: “It would cost us £100 a week just to get to Skye and back.

“A lot of people now have two cars, one on Skye and one on Rassay – just so that they don’t have to pay the ferry car fees every day.”

Island communities have been hit by the petrol cost crisis hard. Photo by Stefan Schurr/Shutterstock

The islands have been enduring a long-running problems with ferries – partly due to the ageing fleet and the problem that brings, and the demand from holidaymakers.

As well as individuals, the businesses on island communities have been struggling to adapt to the increase in fuel prices.

Sheila Gilmore, chief executive of Visit Arran, said: “From a perspective of suppliers and things, it’s very difficult.

“But it really frustrating because your hands are tied. We have always had expensive fuel on the island. But that’s just how it’s always been done.

Sheila Gilmore believes that Island communities need to have their voices heard. Supplied by Sheila Gilmore

‘Out of sight out and out of mind’

“We used to fuel tankers that came in, but that doesn’t happen now, it’s just small-batch now. And so our fuel has always been pricy.”

She added that at times it was “difficult” to find fuel on the island, with Blackwaterfoot Garage out of petrol since December due to a leaking tank.

However, Ms Gilmore said although islanders have been struggling for a long time it is only now because the mainland has been hit by rising costs that it has become a cause for concern.

“It’s hitting everybody now and people are starting to take notice,” she said.

“We don’t have options here. You have to drive because the public transport is not good enough.

“I do think that islands are a bit out of sight and out of mind. I don’t think we get the recognition that we deserve.

“We have to fight even harder to get our voices heard.”

What are the solutions?

Island communities believe solutions exist to these problems and want the government to help implement them. They suggest:

  • Encouraging car sharing
  • Properly reimbursing volunteers
  • Improving public transport

Catriona Mallows, campaigns and communications officer for Scottish Rural Action said: “If you can make something work on Mull, then you can most likely make it work in Musselburgh.

“But if something works in Musselburgh, then it most certainly won’t work on Mull.

“So it’s actually kind of flipping the things around and actually thinking about it from a rural and island perspective first, and that works for transport that works for fuel issues and all sorts.”

