NHS Western Isles encourages the most vulnerable to get their spring booster

NHS Western Isles is encouraging residents who have not received their Covid spring booster to get vaccinated amid a rise in cases across Scotland.

In the last few days, Covid cases have risen in Scotland, prompting NHS Western Isles to appeal to residents to get their spring booster to protect against the virus.

The booster is being offered to anyone over the age of 75 and anyone who is immunosuppressed over the age of 12.

Clinics operating until the end of June include:

Friday, June 24, Western Isles Hospital: 12.30pm – 6pm

Wednesday, June 29, Western Isles Hospital: 2pm – 4pm, Uist & Barra Hospital: 9am – 4pm

Thursday, June, Western Isles Hospital: 2pm – 4pm, St Brendan’s Hospital: 11am – 1.30pm

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus and I am pleased so many people have come forward for their spring booster.

“We are seeing higher numbers of infections across our communities at the moment which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk.

“We continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”