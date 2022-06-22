NHS Western Isles encourages the most vulnerable to get their spring booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Highlands & Islands

NHS Western Isles encourages the most vulnerable to get their spring booster

By Ross Hempseed
June 22, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 3:10 pm
Western Isles Hospital
Western Isles Hospital offers a drop-in vaccination service on June 24.

NHS Western Isles is encouraging residents who have not received their Covid spring booster to get vaccinated amid a rise in cases across Scotland.

In the last few days, Covid cases have risen in Scotland, prompting NHS Western Isles to appeal to residents to get their spring booster to protect against the virus.

The booster is being offered to anyone over the age of 75 and anyone who is immunosuppressed over the age of 12.

Clinics operating until the end of June include:

  • Friday, June 24, Western Isles Hospital: 12.30pm – 6pm
  • Wednesday, June 29, Western Isles Hospital: 2pm – 4pm, Uist & Barra Hospital: 9am – 4pm
  • Thursday, June, Western Isles Hospital: 2pm – 4pm, St Brendan’s Hospital: 11am – 1.30pm

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus and I am pleased so many people have come forward for their spring booster.

“We are seeing higher numbers of infections across our communities at the moment which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk.

“We continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

