Michael Ross campaigners lodge complaint into police handling of Orkney murder case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Michael Ross campaigners lodge complaint into police handling of Orkney murder case

By Chris Cromar
June 24, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 7:53 pm
Michael Ross was convicted of the murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood in June 2008.
Michael Ross was convicted of the murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood in June 2008.

Campaigners fighting to clear the name of a former soldier convicted of killing an Orkney waiter have lodged an official complaint against the police.

Michael Ross shot dead Bangladeshi waiter Shamsuddin Mahmood in a restaurant in Kirkwall in 1994.

Ross was just 15 at the time. He was eventually convicted in 2008 after police received an anonymous letter identifying him as the gunman.

He was given a minimum sentence of 25 years.

But many have doubted his guilt, with a group of loyal supporters repeatedly fighting to have his conviction quashed.

And now they have presented a 360-page dossier of alleged failings by Northern Constabulary – which became part of Police Scotland in 2013 – to the force’s professional standards department.

Were police ‘out of their depth?’

Officers are accused of failing to adequately investigate the life and acquaintances of the victim, of manipulating evidence and witnesses, failing to investigate a plausible lead and of misleading and misdirecting the media during their investigation.

One of the claims surrounds police handling of evidence provided by William Grant, who came forward in 2006, when police had already identified Ross as a prime suspect.

They claimed to have seen the schoolboy, yards from the murder scene, holding a pistol and wearing a balaclava.

Shamsuddin Mahmood murder
Shamsuddin Mahmood murder. Photo: Northern Constabulary/PA Wire

A letter which accompanies the complaint states: “We allege there to have been confirmation bias, media manipulation, gross incompetence and, laterally, corruption in the police investigation, resulting in the wrongful conviction of Michael Alexander Ross.

“We have compiled a detailed case for complaint that shows the police investigation into Mr Mahmood’s murder to be incompetent and biased from the beginning, led by officers lacking in experience and diversity who were under-resourced, completely out of their depth and unable to conduct the standard of investigation required in this complex and highly sensitive case.”

Orkney’s first murder in 26 years

Despite interviewing more than 2,000 individuals and launching a UK-wide publicity campaign in what was Orkney’s first murder for 26 years, police drew a blank until 2006 when Mr Grant came forward.

In an anonymous letter, handed into Kirkwall police station, he claimed to have seen Ross wearing a balaclava and holding a pistol in public toilets yards from the restaurant before the murder.

Ross, who was 15 at the time, was several years younger and up to five inches shorter than the description of the killer (based on witnesses) that was issued by the police.

An appeal to overturn the conviction failed and back in 2014, the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission refused to refer the case to a fresh appeal, ruling that it had not been a miscarriage of justice.

The complaint covers Northern Constabulary’s investigation into the killing between 1994 and 2008, as well as a cold case review from 2006-2008.

Detailing what they describe as the most serious allegations, campaigners allege that officers infringed Ross’ human rights by predetermining his guilt, failing to investigate plausible alternative suspects, including manipulating evidence to fit their theory.

Failed to follow up on ‘red flag’ information

They claim police had credible evidence suggesting Mr Mahmood had issues in his personal life and may have been the victim of a contract killing, claiming that they failed to follow up on “red flag” information.

They also accuse senior officers of feeding a false narrative to the media and misleading journalists and the community of Orkney.

Campaigners also claim to have new evidence suggesting Mr Grant may have been coerced into providing a false account of witnessing Ross on the night of Mr Mahmood’s murder.

Ross’ father Edmund, a former police constable in Orkney, was convicted of perverting the course of justice and jailed for four years in May 1997, in connection with bullets he had voluntarily submitted to the investigation.

In 2011, he complained to Northern Constabulary that Mr Grant had been pressured into providing a false account, with his complaint being investigated but was not upheld.

In their letter to police, campaigners said: “We can provide further evidence to demonstrate key facts that suggest the witness Grant was, indeed, coerced into providing false witness statements.

Mumutaz restuarnt in Kirkwall where Shamsuddin Mahmood was murdered.
Mumutaz restuarnt in Kirkwall where Shamsuddin Mahmood was murdered. Picture by PA WIRE.

“The case against Michael Ross was presented to [the Procurator] Fiscal in 1995 and, we believe, again in 2001 and sufficiency of evidence was not reached. The Crown relied upon the testimony of William Grant to reach the threshold for sufficiency of evidence to charge Michael Ross with murder.

“After using William Grant to escalate the case to court, while aware of his shortcomings, the Crown then attempted to drop him as a trial witness, Grant then only testifying at the insistence of the defence.

“We believe that there is overwhelming evidence that the testimony of William Grant was secured to close the case at all costs and this must be investigated thoroughly and without delay.

‘Miscarriage of justice’

“The resulting miscarriage of justice has caused immeasurable damage and its remedy is long overdue, with Michael Ross having served almost 14 years of a 25-year minimum term for murder; a conviction we believe to have been possible because of malfeasance in public office.”

A police spokesman added:  “We have received a complaint and it is currently being assessed.”

In 2018, it was reported that human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar had taken on Ross’ case after campaigners from the Justice for Michael Ross (J4MR) group raised over £20,000 in an online crowdfunding campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]