Three children swept out to sea on paddleboard near Inganess Bay in Orkney

Three young paddleboarders have managed to get themselves back to shore after being swept out to sea in Orkney.

Shetland Coastguard were alerted at about 2pm, and tasked RNLI Kirkwall to go to their aid near Inganess Bay.

The three children were between the ages 12 and 14.

By the time the coastguard arrived, however, the children had made their own way ashore to their parents.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “Everyone was unharmed and made their own way home.”

Inganess Bay is a popular tourist spot on the island.

The bay is dominated by the rusting wreck of the Juniata, which was a Second World War ship that was used in the Churchill barriers.