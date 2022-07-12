Young people in north and north-east still snubbing SNP’s free bus travel scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Uptake of the Scottish Government’s free bus travel passes for under-22s is as low as a quarter of eligible residents in rural areas, according to latest figures.

Just over 11,000 bus pass cards have been handed out in the Highlands, even though 42,100 residents are able to take the opportunity since the scheme opened in January.

In Moray and Orkney, less than a third of young Scots had taken advantage of the initiative aimed at encouraging more travellers onto public transport.

Figures for the north-east revealed more than 50% of eligible locals in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire had received their free bus passes.

Why is north lagging behind?

By contrast, the scheme has been more popular in some local authorities such as Dundee, where more than 60% of younger residents applied successfully.

Initial data released in May revealed the free passes were typically proving to be less popular in rural areas than urban local authorities.

Back in January, government ministers said only those required to make essential bus travel should apply due to the Omicron Covid wave.

North East regional Tory MSP Liam Kerr warned a complicated and confusing application process had deterred some people from obtaining their card.

He said: “The Scottish Government’s botched handling of the scheme has been abysmal.

“Young people are clearly being put off from applying because too many obstacles have been put in their way by the complicated application process.

“The figures for the north-east make for extremely poor reading for the SNP-Green coalition and highlight that much more focus needs to be brought on our region to improve the uptake, particularly in schools.”

‘Not viable’

Environmental campaigners warned bus travel is not a “viable” mode of transport for many residents in rural areas where services have been slashed.

Gavin Thomson, from Friends of the Earth Scotland, insisted buses should be seen as “essential” in the fight against climate change.

He said: “Free bus travel for under 22s is a great start in making public transport a key public service, but bus travel across much of Scotland isn’t a viable option at any cost – this will have contributed to the low registration rates we’ve seen in some areas.”

How do you apply?

One parent said in March they had to “jump through hoops” to apply for their 14-year-old son.

Entrants have to submit a digital photograph alongside a photo or scan of their passport or driving license.

Others have blamed the identification verification process as being too complicated.

Labour Highlands MSP Rhoda Grant said: “The SNP need to get a grip of this botched scheme and work with councils to boost take-up and rebuild struggling bus networks, so that every young person in Scotland can benefit from this scheme.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.