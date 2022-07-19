Argyll and Bute Council want public views on short-term lets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Argyll and Bute Council want public views on short-term lets

By Chris Cromar
July 19, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 4:45 pm
Tobermory
Tobermory on the Isle of Mull is a popular place to visit.

Argyll and Bute Council is looking for the public to give their thoughts on what they think a short-term lets licensing scheme should look like in the area.

It comes as the growth of Airbnb-style rentals in rural and island communities has led to a public debate about their impact on local areas.

As part of legislation that was passed by the Scottish Parliament in January, all councils must introduce a licensing scheme for properties operating as short-term lets.

The aim is to ensure basic safety standards are in place across all of these lets in Scotland, ensuring that authorities have discretionary powers to address the needs and concerns of local communities.

Licence needed by October

From October 1, new hosts and operators will need a licence and will not be permitted to take bookings or receive guests until they obtain one, while existing hosts will have until April 1, 2023 to apply.

The council’s draft policy sets out its approach to the implementation of the scheme, with proposals including:

Oban is a popular tourist destination in Argyll.
  • A range of fees depending on the type of short-term let.
  • Additional conditions, including the management of antisocial behaviour (noise/litter).
  • No temporary exemptions to the scheme.
  • A licence duration of three years.

Last week, Aberdeen City Council launched their consultation on the matter.

‘We would really appreciate and welcome comments’

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for planning and regulatory services, Councillor Kieron Green said:

“Tourism in Argyll and Bute is incredibly important to the local economy, supporting local jobs.

“The Scottish Government’s Short-term Lets Order aims to introduce safe standards of accommodation – helping make sure people have a positive visitor experience, whilst allowing for measures to be in place to tackle any incidents of antisocial behaviour.

“We would really appreciate and welcome comments from operators, residents, visitors and interested groups during the consultation process.”

