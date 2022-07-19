Argyll and Bute Council want public views on short-term lets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Argyll and Bute Council is looking for the public to give their thoughts on what they think a short-term lets licensing scheme should look like in the area.

It comes as the growth of Airbnb-style rentals in rural and island communities has led to a public debate about their impact on local areas.

As part of legislation that was passed by the Scottish Parliament in January, all councils must introduce a licensing scheme for properties operating as short-term lets.

The aim is to ensure basic safety standards are in place across all of these lets in Scotland, ensuring that authorities have discretionary powers to address the needs and concerns of local communities.

Licence needed by October

From October 1, new hosts and operators will need a licence and will not be permitted to take bookings or receive guests until they obtain one, while existing hosts will have until April 1, 2023 to apply.

The council’s draft policy sets out its approach to the implementation of the scheme, with proposals including:

A range of fees depending on the type of short-term let.

Additional conditions, including the management of antisocial behaviour (noise/litter).

No temporary exemptions to the scheme.

A licence duration of three years.

Last week, Aberdeen City Council launched their consultation on the matter.

‘We would really appreciate and welcome comments’

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for planning and regulatory services, Councillor Kieron Green said:

“Tourism in Argyll and Bute is incredibly important to the local economy, supporting local jobs.

“The Scottish Government’s Short-term Lets Order aims to introduce safe standards of accommodation – helping make sure people have a positive visitor experience, whilst allowing for measures to be in place to tackle any incidents of antisocial behaviour.

“We would really appreciate and welcome comments from operators, residents, visitors and interested groups during the consultation process.”