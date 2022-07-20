Health officials show they are Here for Nairn at community pop-up hubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Health officials show they are Here for Nairn at community pop-up hubs

By Michelle Henderson
July 20, 2022, 6:36 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 7:00 pm
The next Here for Nairn event will take place on July 28 from 9.30am until 12.30pm. Picture of Nairn by Jason Hedges.
Health professionals are gathering in Nairn next week to highlight the various programmes in place across the community.

Colleagues from NHS Highland and third sector representatives will come together for the latest Here for Nairn event.

Here for Nairn is a series of community pop-up hubs which will highlight all the ways in which your community can help you.

The first event was held at the end of June and was a hit with those in attendance.

The latest instalment will be held on July 28 in the High Life Highland Library on the High Street from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

Here for Nairn – Community pop-up hubs continueThe next ‘Here for Nairn’ event, put in place to help the local…

Posted by NHS Highland on Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Pamela Roberts, Nairn Enablement and Care at Home Manager from NHS Highland, said: “We’re pleased with how the first event went and we’re looking forward to continue to hold these on a monthly basis, with different community support groups in attendance.

“We are keen to ensure that people are aware of what support is out there and how they can access this from the various community groups that exist locally, within Highland and nationally, that will allow people to explore a wide range of options and services available in the community.”

Officials from NHS Highland, CAB and Listen Well Scotland will be among the attendees.

These drop-in events will highlight all the different ranges of support available, not only from organisations such as the NHS or Council, but also voluntary groups who can also provide support and advice to their local community.

