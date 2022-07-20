Health officials show they are Here for Nairn at community pop-up hubs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health professionals are gathering in Nairn next week to highlight the various programmes in place across the community.

Colleagues from NHS Highland and third sector representatives will come together for the latest Here for Nairn event.

Here for Nairn is a series of community pop-up hubs which will highlight all the ways in which your community can help you.

The first event was held at the end of June and was a hit with those in attendance.

The latest instalment will be held on July 28 in the High Life Highland Library on the High Street from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

Pamela Roberts, Nairn Enablement and Care at Home Manager from NHS Highland, said: “We’re pleased with how the first event went and we’re looking forward to continue to hold these on a monthly basis, with different community support groups in attendance.

“We are keen to ensure that people are aware of what support is out there and how they can access this from the various community groups that exist locally, within Highland and nationally, that will allow people to explore a wide range of options and services available in the community.”

Officials from NHS Highland, CAB and Listen Well Scotland will be among the attendees.

These drop-in events will highlight all the different ranges of support available, not only from organisations such as the NHS or Council, but also voluntary groups who can also provide support and advice to their local community.